Prince George Might Inherit This Special Family Title When Prince William Becomes King

When Prince William becomes King following his father's death, his children will likely inherit special titles. But what exactly will Prince George be known as once he becomes the heir apparent?

During an appearance on The Sun's "Royal Exclusive" show, royal expert and author Huw Thomas suggested that George may well inherit Prince William's current familial title. "I'd be stunned if it disappeared, only because the monarchy is built on tradition," Thomas said. "It may not be an inherited title, but it is the tradition that the monarch gives their son the title Prince of Wales."

King Charles held the Prince of Wales title from 1958 until 2022, when he acceded the British throne. Since then, Prince William has been known as the Prince of Wales. As such, it makes sense that once William is on the throne, his eldest son will assume the traditional title.

Discussing the possibility that George won't become known as the Prince of Wales, Thomas said, "It would be quite stunning if they didn't...History tells us they stick to tradition."

Thomas also noted how quickly King Charles bestowed the Prince of Wales title on his eldest son, saying, "Charles barely waited 24 hours before passing it on to William." Thomas explained, "And you would be surprised that if in future William thought, 'Now I'm going to kind of ditch this one.'"

However, Thomas did also reveal that William will "probably" want to "show that he isn't his dad" by making some changes to the monarchy. But that doesn't mean he'd eliminate the Prince of Wales title altogether.

