Prince George "Insists on Dressing" Just Like Dad Prince William
The young royal "is even beginning to copy William's mannerisms."
Many royal fans adore the moments in which Prince George twins with his father, Prince William. And it would seem that George is entirely on board with wearing matching outfits. In fact, a new book about the royal family suggests George is often the one to initiate the coordinating looks.
Royal expert Robert Jobson has penned a new book titled Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography, which has been serialized by the Daily Mail. Writing about William and George's sweet father-son style, Robson explained, "George, who insists on dressing like his father when he accompanies him, is even beginning to copy William's mannerisms. If he ever appears awkward or overwhelmed, his dad is always close by to put a protective hand on his shoulder."
As Prince George is second in line to the British throne, William is an important role model and will guide him in preparation for the future. "Often, he'll spend quality time with his elder son George, one-on-one, and he seems to relish displaying their close bond to the world," Robson wrote.
According to Jobson, William has worked hard to ensure he has a strong relationship with his children. "William has a more tactile parenting style than his father ever did, and wants his three children to look back at their childhood with a feeling of being wrapped in love," the author explained.
Despite experiencing a very different childhood, the Prince of Wales has reportedly gotten closer with his own father in recent years. In fact, Princess Kate is apparently responsible for Charles and William's improved relationship. "She's encouraged William to be affectionate with his father, and has developed a 'warm' relationship with Camilla, whom Diana blamed for wrecking her marriage," Jobson wrote.
As well as styling himself like his father, Prince George will soon need to follow many of the same royal protocols as Prince William. For instance, when George turns 12, he will no longer be allowed to fly alongside his dad, the Mirror reported. As both William and George are imminent heirs to the British throne, certain measures will be put in place to ensure their safety, including taking separate flights.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
