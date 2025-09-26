Prince William Says "Life Is Sent to Test Us" After Opening Up About "Hardest Year" With Kate Middleton and King Charles

After watching both his wife and father get diagnosed with cancer in early 2024, Prince William had to navigate one of the toughest trials a family member could go through—with the added struggle of being in the public spotlight. The Prince of Wales previously opened up to the press about his "dreadful" 2024, and now he's revisited the topic during an episode of the new Apple TV+ series, The Reluctant Traveler.

The Prince of Wales is the unlikely guest star of an episode of the show, which features Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy traveling around the globe. In a trailer for the episode, which premieres on Friday, October 3, Levy receives a written invitation from Prince William to visit Windsor Castle.

Joining the prince for a tour, William turns to Levy and quips, "We provide this service for everyone. We do personalized tours everywhere." The duo later joins the Wales family dog, Orla, for a walk through the park, and Levy asks the Prince of Wales, "What do you do when you're home?"

Prince William joins Eugene Levy in The Reluctant Traveler. (Image credit: Apple)

Prince William joins Eugene Levy in The Reluctant Traveler. (Image credit: Apple)

The Reluctant Traveler — Season 3 "Next On" Clip | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

"Sleep. When you have three small children, sleep is an important part of my life," he admitted with a laugh, referring to Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

After sharing pints at a pub, Prince William opened up about the struggles his family has gone through in the past year. "I'd say 2024 was the hardest year I've ever had," he said, adding, "You know, life is sent to test us as well, and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are."

Princess Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, just a month after King Charles revealed his own cancer battle.

While visiting South Africa for the 2024 Earthshot Prize ceremony, the Prince of Wales told journalists that he had struggled with balancing royal life and being there for his family. He admitted, "trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done," he added. "But from a personal family point of view, it's been, yeah, it's been brutal."