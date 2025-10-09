In the latest move in her ongoing quest to champion spreading awareness and education about how to help children get the most out of their crucial early years of development, Kate Middleton is speaking out about the negative impact of smartphones on not just children, but family life in general.

In a new essay titled The Power of Human Connection in a Distracted World, which she co-wrote with Harvard University professor Robert Waldinger and published on the website for her Centre for Early Childhood on Thursday, Oct. 9, the Princess of Wales describes the role smartphones play in what she calls the “epidemic of disconnection” modern families face.

In the essay, Kate describes phones as a “distraction" and one that is "fragmenting our focus."

“While new technology has many benefits, we must also acknowledge that it plays a complex and often troubling role in this epidemic of disconnection," Kate and Waldinger write in the essay. "Our smartphones, tablets, and computers have become sources of constant distraction, fragmenting our focus and preventing us from giving others the undivided attention that relationships require."

The royal mother of three drives home the point, describing a situation that's all-too-familiar for many families grappling with overuse of screens.

“We sit together in the same room while our minds are scattered across dozens of apps, notifications, and feeds," she writes in the essay with Waldringer. "We’re physically present but mentally absent, unable to fully engage with the people right in front of us.”

Kate and her husband, Prince William, have taken active steps to confront the problem presented by screens in their own home and enforce a very strict "no phones" policy for their own children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.

In his recent chat with Eugene Levy for the actor's Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler, William opened up about the strict "no phone" rule in the Wales family—and Levy didn't seem to see it coming.

"None of our children have any phones, which we’re very strict about," Will shared, prompting a surprised Levy to reply, "That is really interesting. So, if your kids don’t have phones to play with, what do they play with? What do they love doing?"

The answer is simple—the Wales children do what children did for literally centuries before smartphones became ubiquitous: They play.

"Louis loves the trampoline, so he’s obsessed with trampolining and actually Charlotte does a lot as well," Will explained. "As far as I can tell, they just end up jumping up and down on the trampoline, beating each other up, most of the time. Apparently, there is an art to it."

In her essay, Kate perfectly summed up the importance of the rule, explaining that "technological interference" robs us of our ability to give one of the most valuable gifts we have to offer others: "our undivided attention."

"Increasingly, it’s the most difficult gift to offer," she explains in the essay. "When we check our phones during conversations, scroll through social media during family dinners, or respond to emails while playing with our children, we’re not just being distracted; we are withdrawing the basic form of love that human connection requires."

As Kate and Waldringer explain in the essay, the first five years of a child's life is one of the most important periods of development a person will undergo, making it a vital time to be thoughtful about things like how screens are used in the home—by everyone in the family.

“Pregnancy to the age of five is the fastest and most profound period of brain development in our lives, with an astonishing 1,000,000 new neural connections being formed every second," Kate writes in the essay.

Smartphones might be one of the causes of the epidemic of disconnection, but the effects are just as important, as the Princess of Wales notes as she brings the essay toward its close.

"This is precisely the period when children should start developing the social and emotional skills that will serve them throughout life," she writes. "We’re raising a generation that may be more 'connected' than any in history while simultaneously being more isolated, more lonely, and less equipped to form the warm, meaningful relationships that research tells us are the foundation of a healthy life."

According to Kate, the answer to solving this issue of disconnection begins with a mindful approach to how we direct our attention and a commitment to focus it on the right things.

"It requires conscious effort to be fully present with the people we care about," Kate writes. "It means protecting sacred spaces for genuine connection: family dinners, conversations, moments of genuine eye contact and engaged listening."

For parents, the royal says this also means helping children "understand that true connection requires presence, that relationships need tending, and that the quality of their connections will shape not just their happiness but their health for decades to come."

This, she explains, is the best way to help today's children grow into healthy, thriving adults.

"The evidence is clear: if you could invest in just one thing to help you and your family thrive, invest in the relationships you have with each other," she explains near the end of the essay. "This is not just about creating a more loving environment for our children. It’s about creating a more loving world. And that begins with a simple, deliberate act."