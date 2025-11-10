Prince William Shares One Big Family Rule He Might Break for Prince George When He "Moves on to Secondary School"

Prince William traveled to Brazil for the 2025 Earthshot Prize ceremony and the COP30 conference last week, and along with highlighting inspiring environmental projects, he opened up about life with his three children, George, Charlotte and Louis. Speaking to Brazilian TV host Luciano Huck for the program Domingão, the Prince of Wales admitted that he's considering giving 12-year-old George a new privilege once he leaves Lambrook School next fall.

Speaking about the negative impact technology can have on children, Prince William said (via the Daily Mail), "It is really hard. Our children don't have phones. When George moves onto secondary school, maybe he'll have one with limited access."

He continued that with the right controls in place, phones can be a "good" tool for kids. "We talk to him and explain why we don't think it's right," the Prince of Wales said. "With full access, children end up seeing things on the internet that they shouldn't. But with restricted access, I think it's good for messaging."

Prince George made his Festival of Remembrance debut with Princess Kate on Saturday, November 8. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Prince of Wales also discussed his phone-free rule during a recent episode of The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy. "None of our children have any phones, which we’re very strict about," William told the actor.

When Levy replied, "That is really interesting. So, if your kids don’t have phones to play with, what do they play with? What do they love doing?" the Prince of Wales said that his kids keep plenty busy with sports and other activities.

"Louis loves the trampoline, so he’s obsessed with trampolining and actually Charlotte does a lot as well," he said, adding that Princess Charlotte also enjoys ballet and netball.

Prince William and his family are seen with The King and Queen at Trooping the Colour 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking about Prince George's interests, William said his eldest child "loves his football and his hockey." The Prince of Wales continued that all of his children are learning to play instruments, but admitted, "I’m not sure how successful we’re being with that."

As for Prince George's big move, he'll leave Lambrook School, where he attends with Louis and Charlotte, for an unknown secondary school in September. While many bets are on the future King attending Eton, like his father and uncle Harry, the Prince and Princess of Wales have not confirmed where their son will be heading just yet.