Prince William Reveals He and Kate Middleton are "Very Strict About" One Hot-Topic Childhood Issue With George, Charlotte and Louis

Outside of the occasional comments about their favorite sports or Prince Louis's funny hijinks at royal events, fans don't know much about what Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are really like. But in an episode of Apple TV+'s The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy, Prince William opened up about what his kids get up to at home in Windsor—and the one rule that he's absolutely "strict about."

Levy was invited to Windsor Castle by the Prince of Wales in the episode, and as they walked through Windsor Great Park with the Wales family dog, Orla, William discussed what life was like with his three children. After being asked if the family sits down to dinner every night, the Prince of Wales said, "Yep, absolutely. Yep, definitely. So we sit and chat, it’s really important."

The topic of technology is always a tough one for parents, especially with Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, 10, in their pre-teen years. However, William revealed, "None of our children have any phones, which we’re very strict about." Levy seemed surprised by this admission, replying, "That is really interesting. So, if your kids don’t have phones to play with, what do they play with? What do they love doing?"

Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis are seen at The King's coronation in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eugene Levy and Prince William are pictured filming The Reluctant Traveler. (Image credit: Apple TV)

The Prince of Wales said that the family trampoline was a fan favorite, sharing, "Louis loves the trampoline, so he’s obsessed with trampolining and actually Charlotte does a lot as well. As far as I can tell, they just end up jumping up and down on the trampoline, beating each other up, most of the time. Apparently, there is an art to it."

As for Charlotte's other interests, he said she "does her netball as well, and her ballet, and so keeping them busy with sports and being outdoors is really important."

Princess Kate has previously discussed their daughter's love of dance, including during the 2024 Together at Christmas carol concert when she enlisted Prince Louis to help pull off a surprise for Charlotte including ballet dancers.

"George loves his football and his hockey," William said of the future King, adding that all three kids are "trying to learn musical instruments." He added, "I’m not sure how successful we’re being with that."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Prince William and Princess Charlotte are pictured at the UEFA Women's EURO 2025 Final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Louis got a kick out of the crowd's response when he waved during Trooping the Colour 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the episode, he also discussed how his kids were impacted by their mom, Princess Kate, being diagnosed with cancer in 2024. "Everyone has their own coping mechanisms for these sorts of things, and children are constantly learning and adapting," he told Levy.

"We try to make sure we give them the security and the safety that they need," the Prince of Wales continued. And we’re a very open family, so we talk about things that bother us, and things that trouble us, but you never quite know the knock-on effects that it can have."

At the end of the day, he said it was "just important to be there for each other and to kind of reassure the children that everything is okay."