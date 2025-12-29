Prince George "Is Now Expected" to Appear at "Significant" Royal Events—After "Private" Kingship Lessons "Prepared" Him for His "Unique Role"
Princess Kate and Prince William don't want to "overwhelm" their eldest son, says one royal expert.
In 2025, Prince George started appearing more frequently at official royal engagements. From accompanying his mom Princess Kate to the Festival of Remembrance to carrying out a charity visit with dad Prince William, Prince George seems to be embracing his role as the future King. According to one royal expert, Kate and William's eldest child has been undergoing kingship lessons "privately," and he will "now" be stepping into an even more public role in 2026.
As reported by the Daily Mail, Prince George "demonstrated a new confidence in the spotlight" in 2025. In fact, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams shared with the outlet that George is "being well prepared for his unique royal role." However, he also noted that Kate and William are reportedly trying to "acclimatize the future heir to the throne to all the attention without overwhelming him."
"From the beginning, William and Catherine have prioritized privacy," Fitzwilliams told the outlet. "As George gets older, he is making more appearances at events of particular significance, especially those with links to the armed forces and sport."
Fitzwilliams shared, "As future King, he will undoubtedly see service in the armed forces." The expert continued, "Privately, his parents will have schooled him to be a part of the military tradition, which goes back hundreds of years. Queen Elizabeth famously said, 'I must be seen to be believed,' and an appearance on certain state occasions by George is now expected."
At recent events, Prince George has had a "quiet confidence," Fitzwilliams noted. In 2026, it seems likely that Kate and William's future son will embrace his future role in an even bigger way.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.