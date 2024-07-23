Prince George Is Intentionally Being Raised Much Differently Than His Father Prince William Was, Even Though Both Are Heir to the Throne

Say what you will about the royal family, but when it comes to their mistakes—especially in terms of parenting—they learn from them. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, for example, are getting a completely different childhood experience growing up in the royal family than their father, William, and uncle Prince Harry did a generation ago. That comes down to very intentional efforts by the Prince and Princess of Wales to do better this time when it comes to raising kids, and William and Kate have a plan in particular for George, the eldest and heir to the throne, to help him avoid the “pain” experienced by William—also the eldest and heir to the throne.

George and William's expressions mirror one another's as England lost to Spain at Euro 2024 earlier this month. (Image credit: Getty Images)

George just turned 11 years old yesterday and continues to make more and more appearances with his parents—but, according to The Mirror , William and Kate “are still wary when it comes to exposing him too much to public life,” according to the outlet. William and Kate are using William’s own “painful memories” from his childhood as the blueprint for what to avoid, and are easing both George and his siblings into a “gentle” introduction into the spotlight .

“William and Kate have always been wary of exposing their children to the public, as William still has painful memories of his own childhood and how he hated the persistent attention,” royal biographer and editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward told The Mirror. “Prince George’s public entrance into royal life had a gentle beginning. Kate and William planned it that way, and will continue to do so.”

Three generations of kings at Christmas at Sandringham in 2022; from Charles to William to George, the childhoods of each have gotten less painful as they go, with the royal family firmly committed to learning from their parenting mistakes from generation to generation. (Image credit: Getty Images)

George has been seen rather frequently this summer, at Trooping the Colour, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, and at sporting events with his dad both at home and abroad. Yesterday, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a new photo of their eldest, taken, as is custom, by his mother.

“Like many boys when they reach the age of 11, Prince George is making the transition from childhood into adulthood,” Seward said. “He learnt how to be a child, and now he is learning how to be an adult and to think about himself in new and challenging ways. But because of his status as a royal prince and future king, George had to grow up quicker than most. He was brought up to be polite and kind to everyone.”

Not just George but his siblings Charlotte and Louis are receiving a more gentle introduction into public life. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seward added that “His big test came at the Coronation, when he had to dress up as a page wearing hot, itchy clothes and carry the corner of his grandfather’s robes,” she said. “Since then, he has been relatively free from serious royal appearances and able to enjoy the fun ones, like Trooping the Colour. To make up for all the dreary public appearances he has done, George has had a front row seat at premier football matches with his dad, including the final of the Euros. He traveled to Germany with his father and the newly elected Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, and other sporting luminaries.”

Though 11 isn’t necessarily a milestone birthday, it is bookended by two that are—he turned 10 last year, which is a milestone birthday for all kids, and will turn 12 next year, which is a milestone for George, personally: “Once he reaches the age of 12, Prince George will not be able to travel with his father anymore, as royal protocol decrees the heir and next in line cannot travel together,” Seward said. “But for the next year, things will remain much the same, and he can enjoy flying to Aberdeen for the Balmoral break with all his family.”

Wasn’t it just yesterday that this young man was born? Time truly flies.