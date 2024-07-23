Prince George Is Intentionally Being Raised Much Differently Than His Father Prince William Was, Even Though Both Are Heir to the Throne
“William still has painful memories of his own childhood and how he hated the persistent attention.”
Say what you will about the royal family, but when it comes to their mistakes—especially in terms of parenting—they learn from them. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, for example, are getting a completely different childhood experience growing up in the royal family than their father, William, and uncle Prince Harry did a generation ago. That comes down to very intentional efforts by the Prince and Princess of Wales to do better this time when it comes to raising kids, and William and Kate have a plan in particular for George, the eldest and heir to the throne, to help him avoid the “pain” experienced by William—also the eldest and heir to the throne.
George just turned 11 years old yesterday and continues to make more and more appearances with his parents—but, according to The Mirror, William and Kate “are still wary when it comes to exposing him too much to public life,” according to the outlet. William and Kate are using William’s own “painful memories” from his childhood as the blueprint for what to avoid, and are easing both George and his siblings into a “gentle” introduction into the spotlight.
“William and Kate have always been wary of exposing their children to the public, as William still has painful memories of his own childhood and how he hated the persistent attention,” royal biographer and editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine Ingrid Seward told The Mirror. “Prince George’s public entrance into royal life had a gentle beginning. Kate and William planned it that way, and will continue to do so.”
George has been seen rather frequently this summer, at Trooping the Colour, Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, and at sporting events with his dad both at home and abroad. Yesterday, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a new photo of their eldest, taken, as is custom, by his mother.
“Like many boys when they reach the age of 11, Prince George is making the transition from childhood into adulthood,” Seward said. “He learnt how to be a child, and now he is learning how to be an adult and to think about himself in new and challenging ways. But because of his status as a royal prince and future king, George had to grow up quicker than most. He was brought up to be polite and kind to everyone.”
Seward added that “His big test came at the Coronation, when he had to dress up as a page wearing hot, itchy clothes and carry the corner of his grandfather’s robes,” she said. “Since then, he has been relatively free from serious royal appearances and able to enjoy the fun ones, like Trooping the Colour. To make up for all the dreary public appearances he has done, George has had a front row seat at premier football matches with his dad, including the final of the Euros. He traveled to Germany with his father and the newly elected Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, and other sporting luminaries.”
Though 11 isn’t necessarily a milestone birthday, it is bookended by two that are—he turned 10 last year, which is a milestone birthday for all kids, and will turn 12 next year, which is a milestone for George, personally: “Once he reaches the age of 12, Prince George will not be able to travel with his father anymore, as royal protocol decrees the heir and next in line cannot travel together,” Seward said. “But for the next year, things will remain much the same, and he can enjoy flying to Aberdeen for the Balmoral break with all his family.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Wasn’t it just yesterday that this young man was born? Time truly flies.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
32 Times Celebrities Totally Transformed for a Role
"Unrecognizable" is putting it mildly.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Katie Holmes's Favorite Outfit Formula Strikes Again
She's a proud outfit repeater.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Blake Lively Is the Real Superhero on This Red Carpet
She coordinated with Gigi Hadid for a matching 'Deadpool & Wolverine' moment.
By India Roby Published
-
In Naming Princess Charlotte, Prince William Poignantly Fulfilled a Long Ago Promise to His Late Mother, Princess Diana
Diana would be “over the moon” about it, her friend says.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince George Looks So Grown Up in 11th Birthday Portrait Taken by Mom Kate
Also, he looks so much like his dad.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Attending Sporting Events with Their Kids Is a “Much Needed Distraction” from Kate’s Ongoing Cancer Battle, Royal Biographer Says
“To say sports play a huge part in the lives of the royals is a massive understatement.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
After Meeting a Teenage Prince William for the First Time, Then Camilla Parker-Bowles Quipped “I Need a Gin and Tonic,” Royal Author Writes
Still largely known as “the other woman,” Camilla was “decidedly anxious” about meeting the future king.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince William Was Reportedly Advised to Sign a Prenup When He Married Kate Middleton 13 Years Ago—But He Refused
Thirteen years later, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage seems stronger than ever.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Apparently Made a Joint Decision Regarding Prince Harry As They Are “Very Consciously Focusing on Positivity and Recovery”
Though Kate’s health is improving, in her own words, she’s “not out of the woods.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Kate Is “Genuinely Touched” by Everything Prince William Has Done During Her Health Scare This Year, “Not Just for Her, But for the Children”
“Their vows have never been more profound as they navigate this difficult time.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince William Is Steering Princess Kate Into Princess Diana’s Footsteps, Former Royal Butler Says
Of Kate, “If her mother-in-law could say anything, she would tell her that she’s doing an incredible job.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published