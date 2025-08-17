Expert Reveals How the "Historic 'Heir and Spare' Distinction" Affects Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis's "Family Dynamic" at Home

Much has been written about Prince George's future as the heir apparent and king. As the young royal has such an important destiny, it's normal to wonder how his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, handle their own roles within the Royal Family. Now, an expert has opened up about the "heir or spare" discussion, and how it might affect the "family dynamic" between Kate Middleton and Prince William's children.

Swift Psychology's child and adolescent therapist, Laura Gwilt, told Hello! magazine, "Research is clear that birth order is not a fixed determinant of behavior, with temperament, parenting style, and life experiences playing equally important roles."

Gwilt continued, "Even so, large-scale studies have found consistent patterns that can offer useful insight into how family roles may develop. In the royal household, these patterns are layered with additional influences such as public life, tradition and, in the case of the Wales children, the historic 'heir and spare' distinction...This combination can subtly shape how each child experiences their role within the family."

How will George, Charlotte, and Louis be impacted by the "heir and spare" debate? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, Gwilt believes that "[George] may grow up with a heightened sense of responsibility," which is common in first-born children, who "often adopt a role-model position within their family." This might include showcasing "higher conscientiousness and leadership tendencies," the expert explained.

Essentially, George is potentially being expected to "set the standard" for his siblings, which "can foster confidence and maturity, but also increase the pressure to meet perceived obligations," Gwilt noted.

As Prince George has such an important future role, "contrasts between siblings can become sharper," Gwilt explained. "The heir's trajectory offers structure and visibility but brings scrutiny," the expert told the outlet. "Siblings may enjoy greater freedom to shape their own identities, though with less certainty about their roles."

In spite of George's prominence, Gwilt noted the importance of recognizing "each child's contribution" to the family, to ensure they feel "valued in [their] own right." While Prince Harry often found himself referred to as the "spare," Kate and William are likely hoping that neither Charlotte nor Louis feels left out within the family.