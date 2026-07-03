While Meeting Princess Charlotte and Prince George, Jason Kelce Had a Rather Hilarious Royal Protocol Dilemma

Prince William and Princess Kate might not have received an invitation to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Madison Square Garden wedding, but the royals certainly still have a connection to the football family. During the Prince of Wales's unexpected appearance on the "New Heights" podcast, Jason Kelce revealed the funny dilemma he experienced when meeting young royals, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, at the Eras Tour.

Travis pointed out that, while meeting Prince William, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George, his brother Jason had no idea what to do with his open beer. Basically, the NFL star worried that drinking alcohol in front of the royal children might have broken some unknown royal protocol.

"Yeah, it wasn't a joke," Jason shared during William's "New Heights" episode. "It was real. Well, you want to be respectful and know the protocols."

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As for what he'll never forget about meeting members of the Royal Family at Swift's Eras Tour, Jason explained, "Princess Charlotte was still the highlight for me. I had four daughters as well, so I mean, she was great."

Prince William was pretty impressed with the revelation that Jason was a dad to four daughters, saying, "Now, congratulations." The prince continued, "Having four daughters. I don't know how you do that."

Jason joked in response, "That is definitely a difficult task. The hardest job."

Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte meeting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in 2024. (Image credit: Instagram/@taylorswift)

Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte posing for a selfie with Taylor Swift in 2024. (Image credit: Instagram/@taylorswift)

In spite of his concerns about abiding by royal protocol, Jason appears to have made quite an impact on Prince William, and vice versa.

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