As the wife of the heir apparent and the mother of a future king, Princess Kate is a crucial member of the Royal Family. According to one royal expert, the Princess of Wales's work is committed to "securing" the future of the British monarchy, as well as protecting her own "destiny."

Speaking to Fox News Digital, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner explained, "Kate Middleton is obviously a power behind the throne, supporting King Charles and Prince William in saving and securing the future of the Royal Family and her own determined destiny to become queen."

Elaborating on Princess Kate's influence over the Royal Family, Pelham Turner alleged, "A smiling face to the camera, a steely resolve in private, she desires to protect the destinies of her husband Prince William and their eldest son Prince George, while doing her part in saving the royal brand."

The expert also alleged that the Princess of Wales "is determined to create the right image constantly," which includes cutting ties with anyone who poses a threat.

"I believe there was not much love lost between [Kate] and Andrew, who allegedly spoke shamelessly about her to William, creating an angry confrontation between uncle and nephew to a point where Andrew's fate was sealed," Pelham Turner told the outlet.

As for the recent demotion of ex-Prince Andrew, Pelham Turner believes that Princess Kate was involved in the decision-making process, and in drafting the Royal Family's public statement.

"Kate has blossomed, media-wise," the expert explained. "Her skills in promoting that public persona are legendary. So, like a fearsome tigress protecting her brood, the issues befalling Andrew and how that could cause a real upset in the royal evolution would find her most determined to ensure his demolition."