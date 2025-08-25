Expert Shares the Simple Way Princess Kate Is Ensuring Daughter Princess Charlotte Doesn't "Grow Up Too Quickly"

Princess Charlotte turned 10 years old in May 2025, and the little royal is already carving out her own style aesthetic. From the polka-dot dress she can't stop wearing to her decision to ditch her "sweet" wardrobe in favor of a cool "tween vibe," Princess Charlotte is set to—one day—become a style icon, just like her mother. But for now, Princess Kate is reportedly ensuring that her daughter doesn't "grow up too soon" in several small, simple ways.

Hello! magazine's fashion and beauty news editor, Laura Sutcliffe, recently discussed how Kate Middleton chooses hairstyles and clothing which are age-appropriate for Princess Charlotte. Sutcliffe explained, "Charlotte has always been a big fan of plaits and has worn plaited hair throughout most of her public appearances as a royal."

The editor continued, "It's always lovely to see Princess Charlotte's hair looking so neat, tidy, and pretty at the same time." Explaining why Charlotte's go-to hairstyle is so important, Sutcliffe noted, "I think it's great to see a girl of her age experimenting with plaits and having fun with her hair. Lots of people complain that young girls grow up too quickly and do things that are too grown up with their hair, but Charlotte and her family stay very true to her age and respect it."

When Princess Charlotte accompanied her mom, Princess Kate, to Wimbledon in July 2024, she did so wearing her now-beloved polka-dot dress. "It felt like a bit of a milestone, like she's transitioning from a sweet little girl in smocked floral dresses to a slightly more grown-up tween vibe," Bethan Holt, the Daily Telegraph's style editor, told People .

Understandably, Princess Kate wants to ensure her children have as normal a childhood as possible, which includes not growing "up too soon" in the way they dress or style their hair.