A Source Close to Harry and Meghan Weighs In on “Nonsense” Claims Regarding Their Relationship With William and Kate

A source claimed that "Harry and Meghan have always known since they decided to return to the U.K. that they would need to eat humble pie."

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Prince William and Princess Kate standing in front of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth&#039;s funeral
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Prince William and Prince Harry are understood not to have spoken since 2022, but with Harry and wife Meghan Markle now living in the U.K. again, royal insiders have been wondering whether the brothers will reconcile. On October 6, the Express reported that Harry and Meghan were planning to make amends with the Waleses, but a source now tells People that any idea of an apology is off the mark.

"Harry and Meghan have always known since they decided to return to the U.K. that they would need to eat humble pie," a source told the Express. The insider continued that the couple's "one big regret about leaving the Royal Family" involved their controversial Oprah Winfrey interview, especially the revelation about a senior royal commenting about what Prince Archie's skin color might look like.

"Harry was angry with his family at the time, and backed Meghan up, but they now realize what a low blow it was," the source claimed. "They both know they're hot-headed and realize they took things too far."

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Princess Kate, Prince William, Prince harry and Meghan Markle walking in a row at Windsor Castle

The couples took on their last joint engagement on September 10, 2022, two days after Queen Elizabeth's death.

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Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Princess Kate standing in a row in Westminster Abbey at a 2018 church service

Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan and Princess Kate are pictured in 2018.

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Prince Harry has publicly stated that he hopes to reconcile with his family, and the media outlet's report continued that Harry and Meghan "really want a sit-down so they can address what they said, and Meghan will apologize."

However, a source close to the Sussexes have reached out to People to say that the report was "nonsense."

Although the brothers remain estranged, Prince Harry and his family did visit with King Charles and Queen Camilla over the summer, and there's hope that the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death might bring him back in contact with William.

Per the Daily Mail, a memorial service for the late royal is being considered with both the Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales in attendance. “While the boys seem to have rejected any chance of working together, the religious event might help heal the rift," said columnist Ephraim Hardcastle.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.