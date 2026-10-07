A Source Close to Harry and Meghan Weighs In on “Nonsense” Claims Regarding Their Relationship With William and Kate

Prince William and Prince Harry are understood not to have spoken since 2022, but with Harry and wife Meghan Markle now living in the U.K. again, royal insiders have been wondering whether the brothers will reconcile. On October 6, the Express reported that Harry and Meghan were planning to make amends with the Waleses, but a source now tells People that any idea of an apology is off the mark.
"Harry and Meghan have always known since they decided to return to the U.K. that they would need to eat humble pie," a source told the Express. The insider continued that the couple's "one big regret about leaving the Royal Family" involved their controversial Oprah Winfrey interview, especially the revelation about a senior royal commenting about what Prince Archie's skin color might look like.
"Harry was angry with his family at the time, and backed Meghan up, but they now realize what a low blow it was," the source claimed. "They both know they're hot-headed and realize they took things too far."
Prince Harry has publicly stated that he hopes to reconcile with his family, and the media outlet's report continued that Harry and Meghan "really want a sit-down so they can address what they said, and Meghan will apologize."
However, a source close to the Sussexes have reached out to People to say that the report was "nonsense."
Per the Daily Mail, a memorial service for the late royal is being considered with both the Duke of Sussex and Prince of Wales in attendance. “While the boys seem to have rejected any chance of working together, the religious event might help heal the rift," said columnist Ephraim Hardcastle.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.