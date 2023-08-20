There’s Apparently Now a Guided Tour That Will Take You by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito Home and Hangouts They Frequent

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Tours around the Los Angeles area—Beverly Hills, Hollywood, you name it—to look at celebrity homes is nothing new. But this is: according to The Mirror, a new sightseeing venture promises to take passengers on a “royal tour,” driving them within feet of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Montecito estate, where, for the price of £958.84 for a group of six, you can get a guided tour of not just their home (or as close as a tour bus can get, anyway) but also the couple’s favorite hangouts around town.
In a plot twist, The Mirror reports, the tour is being run by a friend of Meghan’s estranged father, Thomas Markle—and photographer Karl Larsen claims Thomas approves. (Somehow this doesn’t surprise us.) “The tour takes in a road close to the Sussexes’ £11M home as well as Meghan’s favorite shops and restaurants and the polo club where she kissed Harry last year,” the outlet reports. The tour will also feature Meghan’s old Los Angeles-area homes and schools; “there are even plans to expand the trip to Rosarito, in Mexico, so fans can meet Thomas, who fell out with Meghan before her 2018 marriage to Harry,” The Mirror writes. Passengers will also drive by the homes of other celebrities, like Katy Perry and Cameron Diaz.
“I’ve talked to Thomas about the tour, and he said, ‘Oh my God, you might have a winner there,’” Larsen said. “I’ve also asked if we could go see him and he said, ‘Hold that thought.’ So hopefully one day. I’ve always thought I could turn what I know about Meghan and Harry into a tour. I’m sure it’s interesting to many people.”
