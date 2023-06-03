Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ran into Some Trouble on Their Honeymoon

After his and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on May 19, 2018, Prince Harry wrote in Spare that the newlyweds spent 10 days in the Mediterranean for their honeymoon: “Our honeymoon was a closely guarded secret,” he wrote. “We left London in a car disguised as a removals van, the windows covered with cardboard, and went to the Mediterranean for 10 days. Glorious to be away, on the sea, in the sun.”
Sounds like paradise, but not totally: Harry admitted in the book “But we were also sick. The build-up to the wedding had worn us down.”
If you’ll remember, there was ample drama surrounding Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle, who was originally slated to fly into the U.K. and walk his daughter down the aisle; he ultimately ended up cancelling and Meghan walked herself partway down the aisle, before being joined by her new father-in-law, the then Prince Charles.
According to another passage from Spare, Harry suggests how Meghan might have treated their sickness (depending on what they had)—he mentioned a time when Prince William and Kate Middleton visited him and Meghan when William was ill and wrote “Willy had a cold. He was sneezing and coughing, and Meg ran upstairs to get him some of her homeopathic cure-alls. Oregano oil, turmeric. He seemed charmed, moved, though Kate announced to the table that he’d never take such unconventional remedies.”
Per Hello, “Meghan is known to be a fan of alternative medicine for treating ailments, even sharing in an old interview that she is a big fan of Chinese medicine, using it to treat migraines that she had been hospitalized with.”
“I have been a longtime believer in acupuncture,” Meghan told The Chalkboard. “I used to have debilitating migraines—hospitalized for them—and acupuncture and Eastern medicine absolutely changed my life. Migraine-free living is a game-changer.”
According to Hello, Meghan reportedly had regular acupuncture sessions prior to the birth of her son, Prince Archie, in May 2019. She also relies on supplements to keep her well, telling The Chalkboard she takes “magnesium, B-12 drops, multivitamin, and sometimes ashwagandha makes it into the mix, too.” Additionally, the Duchess of Sussex always has “tea tree oil, Neurofen, bandaids, yoga balm, and Honest Company’s Organic Healing Balm” in stock, adding of the latter “that stuff is amazing.”
