Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Don’t Have Any “Major Regrets” Over Docuseries

Just under two weeks after the second volume of their eponymous six-part docuseries dropped on Netflix, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle apparently have no major regrets about the Liz Garbus-directed project and are pleased with the outcome, Us Weekly reports.

“Meghan and Harry don’t have any major regrets about doing the docuseries, and we’ll be seeing Harry elaborate about his relationship with his family in Spare,” a source tells the outlet, referring to Harry’s forthcoming memoir, which will hit shelves on January 10. “While the couple were prepared for the backlash, they’re pleased to have gotten their story out there.”

In Harry & Meghan, the couple detailed their courtship, their wedding in 2018, their life today in the U.S., and the breakdown of familial relationships with other members of the royal family.

“We’ve never been allowed to tell our story,” Harry says. “That’s the consistency.”

While neither King Charles nor Prince William have commented on the docuseries—and neither likely ever will—Us Weekly reports that the show was a “thorn in the flesh for William,” and the royal family reportedly believes Harry and Meghan are “digging themselves into a deeper hole” with each tell-all they release.

“The general consensus amongst the royals is that Harry and Meghan aren’t doing themselves any favors by speaking out about the family, and that they’re digging themselves into a deeper hole with these tell-alls,” a source tells the outlet . “They’re hoping that once Spare is released, Harry and Meghan will focus on the future and not the past.”

The royal family was seen, united and en masse, on Christmas Day at Sandringham. Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan remained stateside in California for the holiday with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.