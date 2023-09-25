Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Not Having a U.K. Home Base "Isn't Overly Helpful," Source Says

Earlier this year, news broke that King Charles had evicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their U.K. home base at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Following that dramatic event—which was reportedly precipitated by the controversial publication of Spare—the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now have to scramble for a place to stay if they want to visit Britain, which obviously isn't ideal.

When Harry was briefly in England a couple of weeks ago, he apparently requested to be put up on the royal estate somewhere but was refused, although royal aides confirmed to The Times of London that such accommodation will be arranged for him in future when possible.

Meanwhile, a friend of the Sussexes told The Times, "Not having anywhere isn’t overly helpful. There are friends and hotels, but I know they would like to have somewhere."

Harry was in the U.K. alone this month, as Meghan joined him later in Düsseldorf for the Invictus Games.

"Meghan seems to have decided that coming back [to the U.K.] more is not what she wants to do, but Harry would like to," the friend said.

"Having a base in his home country, despite everything that has happened, is appealing. There is work to be done here in terms of the charities, and there would be opportunities in the future where he’ll want to be here a bit more.

"If they could have kept Frogmore, they would have done—it was the perfect setup for them. When he last stayed there, he did a whole load of clearing-out, and he was sanguine about it but pretty sad."

As far as we know, Meghan has not been to the U.K. since the Queen's funeral last year, though Harry attended the King's Coronation in May, was in the country in September for the WellChild Awards, and has also made the trip over for various court cases. Obviously, such visits are complicated by the simple fact of their lack of convenient accommodation.

