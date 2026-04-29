Privacy has always been important to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Meghan’s social media posts show a sliver of their lives at their home in Montecito, but clever crops and poses keep their children’s faces offline and their family life private. While they go out of their way to protect their children’s privacy, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s happiness is their number one priority. Most days, work is scheduled around school pick up and weekends are for spending time together as a family. “Archie and Lilibet are their life,” a staff member shared with People.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle strive to protect Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's privacy. (Image credit: Meghan/Instagram)

Small glimpses of their home life are shared on social media. (Image credit: Meghan Markle/Instagram)

At their sprawling home in California, day-to-day life feels fairly normal—there’s no hint of the ongoing family drama that fills endless headlines, or the pressure of their level of fame. “There’s a real warmth and a sense of normalcy,” the staffer said. An insider close to the couple shared that they live their lives like a semi-normal, wealthy, influential couple. “They pay their own bills and make their own money while continuing to support a lot of causes that might otherwise go unseen.”

While weekends are spent having family fun, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle maintain a close group of friends. Prince Harry “really thrives on those friendships and values that sense of connection,” a close source said.“They’re very careful about who they allow into their lives,” a friend shared. “No matter what she has going on, she always makes time for her friends,” Meghan Markle’s close friend Kelly McKee Zajfen said. “She really shows up, and not just when it’s easy.”

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Weekends are spent together as a family. (Image credit: Netflix)

Meghan and Harry both prioritize friendships. (Image credit: @allianceofmoms)

“They both try to focus on staying as positive as possible,” a source close to the couple shared. “But people forget they’re human beings, especially Meghan.” Staff, friends, and insiders all agree that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle focus on positivity in everything they do, but Archie and Lili come first. “They wake up every day focused on being the best parents they can be,” an insider shared. “No matter what comes at them, they pick themselves up and keep moving forward.”