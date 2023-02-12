Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Told to Talk About “Nothing but the Weather” If They Attend Coronation

Here’s a question for you: Let’s say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do attend King Charles’ Coronation on May 6. When mingling and small talking and chit-chatting with the Sussexes—and keeping in mind the personal details revealed in both the couple’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan and Harry’s memoir, Spare—what exactly does a member of the royal family discuss with them? Many have expressed concerns in the past about conversations with them ending up in the paperback version of Spare. That said, The Daily Express reports, apparently Harry and Meghan have been told to talk about “nothing but the weather” if they do attend, a euphemism for keeping the conversation as high-level as possible.

Despite numerous claims against the family, specifically in Spare, it is largely expected that Harry and Meghan will get invited to the Coronation, and, as Marie Claire reported this morning, that the royal family fully expects them both to attend (even though May 6 is also the fourth birthday of their son, Archie).

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield says Buckingham Palace wants to organize the Coronation to, naturally, make sure the King is the center of attention—but also are living in reality and know that, if they do attend, Harry and Meghan will be a focal point, if not the center of attention themselves.

“Additionally, though—this is my favorite part of everything I’ve been reading about the Coronation—a source close to the royal family says that Harry and Meghan should be prepared to talk to senior royals about nothing but the weather, which we can all understand,” Schofield, the host of the "To Di for Daily" podcast, tells GB News. “Those two can’t keep their mouths shut. Loose lips sink ships.”

Schofield’s anecdote about the weather was confirmed by a source speaking to The Daily Mail , who says that Harry and Meghan “should realize that there is only one subject that many members of the royal family will be willing to discuss, and that’s the weather.”

Schofield says that inviting Harry and Meghan was a necessity, telling GB News the “reality is this had to be done. This was going to be a PR nightmare if King Charles did not invite Harry and Meghan to the Coronation.” Schofield says that if the Sussexes do attend the event, they will be seated with Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, “who they are known to be particularly friendly with,” according to The Daily Express.