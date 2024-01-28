Viral TikTok Video Captures Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Off the Charts Chemistry While in Jamaica for the ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ Premiere

We’ve always known Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chemistry is off the charts—and the shine hasn’t dulled even the least bit after nearly six years of marriage. While on a surprise visit to Kingston, Jamaica to attend the premiere of the biopic Bob Marley: One Love last week, an under-the-radar, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment said it all about their enduring love without having to say a word.
The Independent found the “sweet moment” from TikTok user @meghmarkle that captures a touching moment when Meghan reached for Harry during the event. The clip—which has now gone viral—“showed the couple chatting with guests at the theatre,” The Independent reports. “Harry—who was wearing a black suit jacket with matching black trousers and a white button-up shirt—stood with his hands in his pocket as he looked around and took in the spectacle. Meghan was seen chatting with a friend before she put her hand on Harry’s chest and seemingly caught him by surprise, as he appeared to tell her ‘Hi!’ The parents turned to speak with another couple, but Meghan gave her husband a subtle display of affection by rubbing his arm and reaching for his hand. Harry then took his hand in hers.”
The TikTok clip has since received more than 431,000 views as of this writing, and fans left comments like “When you’re each other’s peace it shows,” “They have so much chemistry together,” and “They love each other so much.”
While in Jamaica, The Sun reports that the Sussexes stayed at a five-star luxury resort—Half Moon in Montego Bay—that costs $4,300 nightly. The outlet reports that Harry and Meghan stayed in the Eclipse villa, which boasts four bedrooms, a private beach, and its own security; it has welcomed many famous guests in the past, from the Kennedy family to King Charles and Queen Elizabeth themselves. The property also boasts two restaurants, three bars, a market café, a spa, and an infinity-edge swimming pool; the private beachfront has its own swimming cove.
The Mirror reports that the couple were flown out to Jamaica via private jet by Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins, who “is reportedly friends with the Duke and Duchess,” the outlet reports. Robbins owns a $17 million home in Montecito, the outlet writes, that is nearby the Sussexes’ own Montecito mansion, which they’ve lived in since 2020. Paramount is the production company behind Bob Marley: One Love.
In addition to having “a personal friendship with the Robbins family, who invited them,” Mail Online reports that Harry and Meghan have long been fans of Bob Marley’s music and message.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
