Viral TikTok Video Captures Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Off the Charts Chemistry While in Jamaica for the 'Bob Marley: One Love' Premiere

While there, the couple stayed at a five-star luxury resort fit for royalty—and King Charles and Queen Elizabeth have both stayed there in the past.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Jamaica
(Image credit: Getty Images)
We’ve always known Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chemistry is off the charts—and the shine hasn’t dulled even the least bit after nearly six years of marriage. While on a surprise visit to Kingston, Jamaica to attend the premiere of the biopic Bob Marley: One Love last week, an under-the-radar, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment said it all about their enduring love without having to say a word.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

(Image credit: TikTok @meghmarkle)

The Independent found the “sweet moment” from TikTok user @meghmarkle that captures a touching moment when Meghan reached for Harry during the event. The clip—which has now gone viral—“showed the couple chatting with guests at the theatre,” The Independent reports. “Harry—who was wearing a black suit jacket with matching black trousers and a white button-up shirt—stood with his hands in his pocket as he looked around and took in the spectacle. Meghan was seen chatting with a friend before she put her hand on Harry’s chest and seemingly caught him by surprise, as he appeared to tell her ‘Hi!’ The parents turned to speak with another couple, but Meghan gave her husband a subtle display of affection by rubbing his arm and reaching for his hand. Harry then took his hand in hers.”

The TikTok clip has since received more than 431,000 views as of this writing, and fans left comments like “When you’re each other’s peace it shows,” “They have so much chemistry together,” and “They love each other so much.”

Half Moon Montego Bay

(Image credit: Half Moon Montego Bay)

Half Moon Montego Bay

(Image credit: Half Moon Montego Bay)

While in Jamaica, The Sun reports that the Sussexes stayed at a five-star luxury resort—Half Moon in Montego Bay—that costs $4,300 nightly. The outlet reports that Harry and Meghan stayed in the Eclipse villa, which boasts four bedrooms, a private beach, and its own security; it has welcomed many famous guests in the past, from the Kennedy family to King Charles and Queen Elizabeth themselves. The property also boasts two restaurants, three bars, a market café, a spa, and an infinity-edge swimming pool; the private beachfront has its own swimming cove.

Half Moon Montego Bay

(Image credit: Half Moon Montego Bay)

The Mirror reports that the couple were flown out to Jamaica via private jet by Paramount Pictures CEO Brian Robbins, who “is reportedly friends with the Duke and Duchess,” the outlet reports. Robbins owns a $17 million home in Montecito, the outlet writes, that is nearby the Sussexes’ own Montecito mansion, which they’ve lived in since 2020. Paramount is the production company behind Bob Marley: One Love.

In addition to having “a personal friendship with the Robbins family, who invited them,” Mail Online reports that Harry and Meghan have long been fans of Bob Marley’s music and message. 

