Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Officially "Vacated" Frogmore Cottage, Palace Confirms

It's official-official.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, seated and in profile
(Image credit: Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially vacated Frogmore Cottage.

Though we've known for months that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had been asked to leave their U.K. home base, and that they were making arrangements to move their belongings out of the Windsor house, Buckingham Palace has now made it extra official during this year's annual Sovereign Grant account briefing. This briefing reveals where taxpayer money has gone in terms of royal expenses over the past year.

"We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage," Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, said (via the Independent). As a British person myself, I would like to pause here for us all to notice how fun a title "Keeper of the Privy Purse" is—like literally something out of Harry Potter.

Anyway, moving on, Sir Michael continued, "We will not be going into any detail on those arrangements here. Safe to say that, as has previously been stated, the duke and duchess have paid for the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset."

Indeed, after leaving their royal duties behind in 2020, the Sussexes paid back the £2.4 million in public funds that had been used for renovations on Frogmore.

Since then, the couple had been lending the home to Princess Eugenie and her family (who still live in Frogmore now), and used it as a base on the rare occasions they were in the U.K.

But earlier this year, not long after the release of Harry's explosive memoir Spare, it was reported that King Charles had straight-up "evicted" his youngest son and his family from Frogmore Cottage, a report which the Sussexes later confirmed.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸