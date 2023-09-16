Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Value Their Private Moments Together,” Expert Says

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been very out front this week as both are at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany (and we love it and wish there was an Invictus Games every month—if, for nothing else, Meghan’s fashion), Kieran Elsby, director of Media PR Global, said that the Sussexes “value their private moments together” as a couple. Elsby predicted that, while Harry and Meghan hosted about a dozen aides and staffers for a birthday dinner for Harry on Thursday night, that on Friday night—Harry’s actual thirty-ninth birthday—the couple would enjoy a more intimate meal together.
“A romantic dinner is a common choice for couples, and Meghan and Harry certainly value their private moments together,” Elsby told The Mirror. “However, given their busy schedules, they might choose to defer the grand celebration until their return to the U.S., potentially involving their [children Prince] Archie and [Princess] Lilibet in the festivities to create a heartwarming family moment.”
The couple are keen gift givers, Elsby said, and believed that this birthday would be no different: “Meghan has demonstrated her knack for thoughtful and imaginative gift-giving in the past,” he said. “She could opt for something profoundly personal, like a heartfelt letter, or select a gift related to one of Harry’s passions or hobbies. Or, perhaps, she might orchestrate a surprise getaway or a unique experience.”
Harry arrived in Dusseldorf on Friday, September 8, after an engagement in the U.K. and after paying his respects to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, on the one-year anniversary of her passing. The sixth iteration of the Games kicked off on Saturday, and Meghan joined her husband on Tuesday evening. After watching many competitions the past few days, the Games closed this evening, and the seventh Invictus Games will take place in Whistler and Vancouver, Canada in 2025.
