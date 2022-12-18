Prince Harry’s Next Sit-Down, Tell-All Interview Is Scheduled to Promote ‘Spare’

Lest we forget, even as all the attention is currently focused on Harry & Meghan—the couple’s six-part docuseries on Netflix that was just released this month—there are even more bombshells scheduled to be dropped as Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, hits shelves in just over three weeks’ time on January 10.

And, to promote the tome, Harry will appear in an interview alongside veteran CNN journalist Anderson Cooper on January 8, part of a big U.S. media tour surrounding the tell-all.

“There are fears Harry will use the CNN interview to take aim at the royals and give viewers a preview of some of the more dramatic claims that are to come in the book,” reports The Mirror .

According to the outlet, the interview will be broadcast on CBS’ 60 Minutes, on which Cooper also appears.

“Mr. Cooper has won Harry’s trust,” a source tells The Daily Mail . “This would be a coup for Mr. Cooper, and it fits well with Harry’s campaign to promote mental health. It is a primetime Sunday show which hosts foreign leaders and presidents. It’s the one that all the politicians and decisionmakers watch.”

Cooper, like Harry, is also an advocate of mental health, and has spoken openly about losing his brother, Carter, to suicide. The Mirror also reports that Cooper has experience covering the War in Afghanistan, where Harry completed two tours with the British Army.

For his part, Cooper has told viewers that “I was at the royal wedding, covering it for CNN. Our correspondent Max Foster said, ‘You should wave at Harry, because Harry is going to look up at the bright lights and I bet he’ll wave at you.’ The carriage makes a turn. I start waving. Harry looks up at the tower, we make eye contact, and he waves. I almost died.”

Whether Spare will continue to strain family relations is as of yet unknown, but a Palace source says, “the hope is that once the dust has settled, the family will be able to move on and put the past behind them.” Of King Charles, a source says, “he loves both his sons and hope springs eternal for a happier future all ‘round, if some can stop fixating on the past.”