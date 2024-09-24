Prince Harry Made "Rockstar-Style Appearance" at Charity Event Over the Weekend, Says Expert
He was loving it.
Prince Harry has embarked on a streak of high-profile appearances over the past few days, but he appears to be enjoying some more than others.
While some of his appearances this week in New York City seem more serious in tone, the Duke of Sussex' presence as a solo agent at the One805Live Fall Concert in California over the weekend was nothing short of "rockstar-like," according to one behavioral expert.
"Harry's body language here suggests that he is totally in his element and delighted to be soaking up or even surfing the on-stage adulation from the A-list audience like a star of the show," Judi James told the Mirror of the royal.
The event benefited first responders in Santa Barbara County, and was hosted by Hollywood star Kevin Costner. Harry attended alone after his wife Meghan Markle had to pull out at the last minute due to illness.
"His open jacket; his gleefully beaming smile at the audience, and that cheeky, knowing, thumbs-up gesture all suggest he is in full show-boating mode here, like some of his 'rockstar' style appearances on stage when he first arrived in the U.S.," James observed.
Harry arrived in NYC soon after the charity concert, showing up to a dinner hosted by the World Health Organization on Sunday night, where he was joined by important guests such as Queen Mathilde of Belgium.
On Monday, the duke attended the 14th Concordia Global Summit to discuss mental health, and a reception for The HALO Trust, an organization committed to landmine clearance which was dear to his mother Princess Diana.
Royal expert Phil Dampier previously commented on this streak of solo appearances for Harry, telling The Sun, "It is significant that he is doing so much on his own now."
Dampier added, "He wants more fulfilling roles for himself so we may well be seeing more of him [in the U.K.]."
The expert's comments come as we await Harry's upcoming visit to the U.K. to attend the WellChild Awards on Sept. 30.
Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, became WellChild's Patron in 2007. He's celebrated WellChild Award winners, visited families, met WellChild Nurses, donated his time & funds, and raised awareness for our work. WellChild wish him a happy 40th birthday & thank him for his support. pic.twitter.com/PyEIxodSyvSeptember 15, 2024
