Prince Louis Was So Caught Up Greeting Well-Wishers on Christmas Day That He Fell Behind the Rest of the Royal Family

Wherever Prince Louis goes, it seems, he becomes the star of the show (hello Platinum Jubilee!), and his debut Christmas walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham on Sunday was no exception. From stepping in to cheer up Queen Consort Camilla at just the right moment to giving flowers to his big sister Princess Charlotte, Louis once again stole the show—and we’re still taken by an adorable moment from Sunday morning where little Louis thought he was left behind during the family’s walk to church.

(Image credit: Getty)

Louis was so busy chatting up the crowds of well-wishers that lined the path that at one point he realized that his family had continued walking on without him.

In a hilarious clip posted to Twitter , we see Louis—gifts in both hands—running off to catch up with his family, who were by now so far ahead of him that we never see any of them in the short clip. As he ran, he shouted “Charlotte!”—presumably asking his older sister to wait up for him.

(Image credit: Getty)

“Photogs caught another funny moment when Louis can be seen pulling his mom [the Princess of Wales] away from the crowd, seemingly wanting her to hurry up with the small talk,” OK reports.

Three things we can count on in this life: death, taxes, and Louis stealing our hearts, wherever he goes.