Another Guest Wore Princess Kate's Green Gown to Nigerian State Banquet
The design looks familiar because it is: Princess Kate wore the same gown to the Royal Variety Performance last November.
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While Prince William and Princess Kate regularly attend state banquets and diplomatic receptions, for many it’s a once-in-a-lifetime event. The Royal Family pulls out all the glamour at Windsor Castle to welcome guests and dignitaries for the diplomatic evening affair, and the dress code begs for fabulous gowns and glittering jewels. Princess Kate wore a bespoke dark green gown from Andrew Gn for the Nigerian State Banquet, and that’s not the only green gown from Princess Kate’s closet that made an appearance at the elegant evening event.
Layal Jade Tinubu, President Tinubu’s daughter-in-law, looked incredible in an off-the-shoulder velvet gown from Talbot Runhof. The design looks familiar because it is: Princess Kate wore the same gown to the Royal Variety Performance last November. Net-a-Porter described the gown as “ruched and gathered to create a beautiful hourglass effect.” The online retailer praised "the brand's flair for silhouette and construction, [which] ensures this piece photographs beautifully from all sides." Tinubu proved that to be very true with her glamorous Instagram video showing the gown from every angle.
“It was a true honour to attend the State Banquet at Windsor Castle yesterday, hosted by Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla, in celebration of my father in law and mother in law His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and Her Excellency First Lady Oluremi Tinubu,” Layal Tinubu wrote on Instagram. “Grateful to have witnessed such a remarkable and prestigious occasion.” Layal is an entrepreneur and founder of the Noella Foundation, which “provides lasting solutions for youth empowerment, eradicating hunger, education and entrepreneurship" across Nigeria and Africa.Article continues below
Princess Kate also wore green for the Nigerian State Banquet, choosing a bespoke gown from Andrew Gn. Nigeria’s national colors are green and white, with the rich green hue representing Nigeria’s rich agricultural heritage. The Princess of Wales has become an expert in sartorial diplomacy—the art of using fashion to convey diplomatic messaging, such as wearing a country’s national colors, or designers from the local area.
Layal Tinubu proves that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery with this elegant velvet gown, but the real flattery is how beautiful this dress looks on both women.
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Christine Ross is a freelancer writer, royal expert, broadcaster and podcaster. She's worked with news outlets including the BBC, Glamour, Talk TV, ET, PBS, CNN and 20/20 to cover the foremost royal events of the last decade, from Prince George’s birth to the coronation of King Charles III.
She previously served as co-host of Royally Us, a weekly royal podcast by Us Weekly. As a freelance writer and royal commentator she provides expert commentary, historical context and fashion analysis about royal families worldwide, with an emphasis on the British Royal Family.