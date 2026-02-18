I'm Buying Princess Kate’s New Loafers and Royally-Inspired Spring Finds in the Boden Sale
Save 20 percent on princess-ready picks.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Princess Kate never misses an opportunity to fly the flag for British fashion, and as a longtime Boden fan, I'm always thrilled when Princess Kate steps out in the brand. I've relied on the British label's cheerful jersey dresses, quirky sweaters and comfy flats for decades (in fact, I'm wearing a pink and green Union Jack sweater from Boden as we speak).
The Princess of Wales's most recent Boden moment came on February 12 when she wore the label's Nya Penny Loafers to a London school, and fortunately for royal fashion fans, the shoes are now on sale.
Boden is offering 20 percent off everything with its special promo code through Sunday, February 22, and if you miss out, the discount drops to 15 percent off on February 23 and 10 percent on the 24th.
The Princess of Wales doesn't just wear Boden styles herself—she dresses her kids in the British brand, too. Prince George's red Boden sweater sold out almost instantly when he wore it for a visit to homelessness charity The Passage in December, and Princess Charlotte wore a plaid skirt from the brand to play piano with her mom at the Together at Christmas concert.
Now that the snow is finally starting to melt here on the East Coast and spring fashion feels (sort of) within reach, now's the perfect time to add some updated pieces to your wardrobe. Ahead, shop my favorite royally-inspired pieces in the Boden sale.
A midi shirt dress is one of Duchess Sophie's go-to styles, and this colorful green design is the perfect transitional piece as we head into March.
The Princess of Wales has worn a classic blue button-up shirt to several royal engagements over the past year, and Meghan Markle also relies on an oversized oxford shirt in her royal wardrobe. This staple works just as well with a blazer as it does with a pair of shorts, making it a year-round fashion hero.
An animal print piece feels very Queen Letizia, and I'm loving this breezy midi dress. Wear it now with tights, boots and a leather jacket, then swap out some high-vamp flats for spring.
Kate has embraced chunky gold necklaces, including a bold heart style, at recent events. For under $100, this layered heart necklace will add interest to even your most basic shirt.
Queen Camilla can't resist a navy dotted dress, and in comfy jersey, this one will feel like your favorite T-shirt.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.