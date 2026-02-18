Princess Kate never misses an opportunity to fly the flag for British fashion, and as a longtime Boden fan, I'm always thrilled when Princess Kate steps out in the brand. I've relied on the British label's cheerful jersey dresses, quirky sweaters and comfy flats for decades (in fact, I'm wearing a pink and green Union Jack sweater from Boden as we speak).

The Princess of Wales's most recent Boden moment came on February 12 when she wore the label's Nya Penny Loafers to a London school, and fortunately for royal fashion fans, the shoes are now on sale.

Boden is offering 20 percent off everything with its special promo code through Sunday, February 22, and if you miss out, the discount drops to 15 percent off on February 23 and 10 percent on the 24th.

The Princess of Wales wears Boden loafers for a visit with London school children on February 12. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Kate wears a white frilly Boden blouse on a trip to Scotland in April 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales doesn't just wear Boden styles herself—she dresses her kids in the British brand, too. Prince George's red Boden sweater sold out almost instantly when he wore it for a visit to homelessness charity The Passage in December, and Princess Charlotte wore a plaid skirt from the brand to play piano with her mom at the Together at Christmas concert.

Now that the snow is finally starting to melt here on the East Coast and spring fashion feels (sort of) within reach, now's the perfect time to add some updated pieces to your wardrobe. Ahead, shop my favorite royally-inspired pieces in the Boden sale.

