Royal Fans Deciphered Prince Louis’ One-Word Reaction to a Letter from Santa in a Viral Clip

It's easy to forget the wonder of Christmas a little as adults—which is probably why seeing that wonder through the eyes of a child can feel so magical. If you need a little Christmas magic in your life, keep scrolling, because we have a little dose of it, courtesy of a 2023 clip of Prince Louis that's gone viral again on TikTok.

The clip, which was filmed during last year's "Together At Christmas" carol service at Westminster Abbey in London, shows Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest son, Prince Louis, reacting in the audience as actor Jim Broadbent read from JRR Tolkien’s Letters from Father Christmas out loud to the audience.

At the 2023 carol service, the young royal was just five years old, which might be the most magical age to be while hearing a grownup stand in front of a room full of people to read a letter from Santa Claus. It's definitely one of the best ages for adults to watch a child watch that happen because the moment, which was broadcast as part of the TV special Royal Carols: Together At Christmas on Christmas Eve, was heartwarming to see.

In the short clip from the broadcast, Louis can be seen listening intently to Broadbent's reading of the letter after lighting up with a smile (again, dripping with magic and wonder) and excitedly gesturing to his mom, Kate Middleton, when he realizes what's happening.

@dailymailroyals Throwback to Prince Louis' eyes lighting up with Christmas magic as a letter from Father Christmas is read out at the Royal carol service in 2023 🎄✨👑 Day 9 of our 12 Days of Royal Christmas! 🎁✨ Credit: ITV #PrinceLouis #KateMiddleton #Royals #RoyalFamily ♬ original sound - Daily Mail Royals

In the sweet moment with Kate, Louis can be seen mouthing something in his excitement, and royal fans rewatching the clip this year have put their amateur lip-reading skills to the test and deciphered what he appears to be saying: "Mama!"

In comments on the reposted version of the clip the Daily Mail shared on TikTok this weekend, viewers couldn't get over the adorable moment.

"[The] little 'mamma' so sweet," user GlynisMargaret55 wrote.

"He said Mama bless him in England we say Mama, Mummy, or Mum or Mother. Merry Christmas USA 🎄🎄🎄," wrote another, with the username Avis.

Another, writing under the name Claire McCormack, wrote of Louis, "He’s the light inside all of us. I hope he stays the same forever."

Agreed. Emphatically agreed—all we want for Christmas is for Prince Louis to never change.