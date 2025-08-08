Royal Expert Believes Prince George "Undoubtedly" Gained "Proper Awareness" of His Future Role as King After One Major Change Within the Royal Family

Prince George recently turned 12, and the reports have suggested the young royal is set to attend his father Prince William's alma mater, Eton College. George has also been receiving some important kingship lessons, as his parents prepare him for his future as the heir apparent. Now, a royal expert has revealed the exact moment Prince George gained "proper awareness" of his destiny.

Royal historian and expert Marlene Koenig told Us Weekly, "Barring any accidents or health issues, George will not be king for some years." Koenig continued, "He is second in line—as his father is the heir apparent—and his grandfather is the king."

According to Koenig, the 12-year-old royal is "undoubtedly aware of his future role." The royal expert also suggested that Prince George gained "proper awareness" of the huge responsibility ahead of him following the death of his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022.

The 12-year-old royal is "undoubtedly aware of his future role." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Signs of Prince George's growing awareness have been evident at important events such as King Charles's coronation in May 2023. "George is the first member of the Royal Family to have such a role in the service," Koenig told the outlet. "If the young prince was nervous, he didn't show it."

Koenig continued, "The coronation provided the young prince with the knowledge that he, too, would one day be crowned in a coronation ceremony...George may be a 12-year-old schoolboy who loves sports, but he is most certainly aware of his future."

"The coronation provided the young prince with the knowledge that he, too, would one day be crowned in a coronation ceremony." (Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Mail on Sunday reported in June that, per royal sources, "all roads lead to Eton" for Prince George. It was also alleged that a certain "smugness" was emanating from the school, with a source saying, "It was like, 'I know something and the people at Eton know something, but I'm not going to tell you.' That was after William and Kate visited Eton."