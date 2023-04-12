Prince Louis’ Easter Outfit Marked a Style First

If you know anything about the royal family, you know that there is a rule or a protocol or a precedent for just about everything. Same goes for the attire of young boys, a la Prince Louis, who made his royal Easter debut this past Sunday at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. (Louis attended church alongside his entire five-person family: His parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and his older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte; the family color coordinated with blue looks this year, matching King Charles and Queen Camilla.)

For his part, Louis—who turns five years old in just a few days, on April 23—wore sky blue shorts by British children’s designer Rachel Riley, who also designed Charlotte’s floral dress.

“It was wonderful to see the three royal children join their parents in the spring sunshine for the traditional Easter Sunday service,” Riley tells People . “We were delighted to see that Princess Charlotte was wearing our navy mini floral frill dress; she looked so pretty and comfortable. A printed cotton dress with puffed sleeves and a Peter Pan collar is a perfect look for a girl of her age. The blue and ivory floral print on a navy background coordinated perfectly with the rest of her family. They all looked so harmonious in blue.”

Louis stuck to the classic look for upper-class boys in Britain, People reports: shorts with knee socks. But he did have a style first on Sunday—he wore a tie and blazer.

“Prince George is older now and so wears long trousers,” Riley says. “This was the first time we saw his little brother Louis wear a blazer and tie in public, and the fact that the Princess of Wales chose sky blue rather than navy made the outfit more fun and age-appropriate. He also matched perfectly with his mother and sister, something which he can still do as the youngest sibling.”

And, for those looking closely, you’d see that Louis’ tie featured a bicycle pattern. Harkening back to his third birthday portrait—released almost exactly two years ago—who can forget Louis adorably posing on a red bicycle in the snaps taken by his mom on his first day of nursery school? Louis—don’t grow up so quickly, okay?