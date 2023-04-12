Prince Louis’ Easter Outfit Marked a Style First

If you know anything about the royal family, you know that there is a rule or a protocol or a precedent for just about everything. Same goes for the attire of young boys, a la Prince Louis, who made his royal Easter debut this past Sunday at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. (Louis attended church alongside his entire five-person family: His parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and his older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte; the family color coordinated with blue looks this year, matching King Charles and Queen Camilla.)
For his part, Louis—who turns five years old in just a few days, on April 23—wore sky blue shorts by British children’s designer Rachel Riley, who also designed Charlotte’s floral dress.
“It was wonderful to see the three royal children join their parents in the spring sunshine for the traditional Easter Sunday service,” Riley tells People. “We were delighted to see that Princess Charlotte was wearing our navy mini floral frill dress; she looked so pretty and comfortable. A printed cotton dress with puffed sleeves and a Peter Pan collar is a perfect look for a girl of her age. The blue and ivory floral print on a navy background coordinated perfectly with the rest of her family. They all looked so harmonious in blue.”
Louis stuck to the classic look for upper-class boys in Britain, People reports: shorts with knee socks. But he did have a style first on Sunday—he wore a tie and blazer.
“Prince George is older now and so wears long trousers,” Riley says. “This was the first time we saw his little brother Louis wear a blazer and tie in public, and the fact that the Princess of Wales chose sky blue rather than navy made the outfit more fun and age-appropriate. He also matched perfectly with his mother and sister, something which he can still do as the youngest sibling.”
And, for those looking closely, you’d see that Louis’ tie featured a bicycle pattern. Harkening back to his third birthday portrait—released almost exactly two years ago—who can forget Louis adorably posing on a red bicycle in the snaps taken by his mom on his first day of nursery school? Louis—don’t grow up so quickly, okay?
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
New Book Seemingly Confirms Plans for Princess Charlotte to Inherit Prestigious Royal Title Someday
Her grandfather King Charles is looking out for her future.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Confirmed: Prince Harry Will Attend King Charles’ Coronation, But Not Meghan Markle
She will stay behind in California with Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie, who turns four years old on the day of the Coronation.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
No Loafer Is More Timeless and Versatile Than Gucci's Horsebit Loafer
The timeless style to spring for.
By Sara Holzman