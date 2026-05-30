Gabrielle Union's Rare Prada Moon Buckle Bag Leans Into Her Status as a Y2K Icon
The ultimate early '00s idol.
Throughout the late '90s and early '00s, Gabrielle Union starred in a plethora of classic movies, including Bring It On, 10 Things I Hate About You, She's All That, and Deliver Us From Eva. Proving that she completely embraces her status as a Y2K icon, Union was photographed on May 29 carrying an unforgettable Prada bag.
To grab dinner with her family at Nobu in Malibu, California, the actress wore a long-sleeve white lace mini dress. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of celeb-beloved heeled flip-flops in a tan shade, and carried a matching bag.
The bag in question? Prada's iconic Moon Buckle Bag circa the early '00s—reintroduced by the fashion house during its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Created from nappa leather and featuring rounded, bubble-like detailing, the Moon Bag has become synonymous with both Prada and Y2K styling.
Later in the evening, Union wore a brown leather jacket over her shoulders and was photographed alongside husband Dwayne Wade.
Although the Prada Moon Buckle Bag is a little harder to track down in 2026, Union's endorsement is a clear sign that Y2K fashion is here to stay.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.