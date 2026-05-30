Gabrielle Union's Rare Prada Moon Buckle Bag Leans Into Her Status as a Y2K Icon

Throughout the late '90s and early '00s, Gabrielle Union starred in a plethora of classic movies, including Bring It On, 10 Things I Hate About You, She's All That, and Deliver Us From Eva. Proving that she completely embraces her status as a Y2K icon, Union was photographed on May 29 carrying an unforgettable Prada bag.

To grab dinner with her family at Nobu in Malibu, California, the actress wore a long-sleeve white lace mini dress. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of celeb-beloved heeled flip-flops in a tan shade, and carried a matching bag.

The bag in question? Prada's iconic Moon Buckle Bag circa the early '00s—reintroduced by the fashion house during its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Created from nappa leather and featuring rounded, bubble-like detailing, the Moon Bag has become synonymous with both Prada and Y2K styling.

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Gabrielle Union carrying her rare Prada Moon Buckle Bag in a tan shade. (Image credit: Backgrid/The Hollywood JR)

Prada Moon Small Leather Shoulder Bag $2,950 at Mytheresa

Later in the evening, Union wore a brown leather jacket over her shoulders and was photographed alongside husband Dwayne Wade.

Gabrielle Union adds a brown leather jacket to her outfit. (Image credit: Backgrid/The Hollywood JR)

Although the Prada Moon Buckle Bag is a little harder to track down in 2026, Union's endorsement is a clear sign that Y2K fashion is here to stay.

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