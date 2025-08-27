Royal Author Says Prince William Is “Very Happy to Take the Lead” From Carole and Michael Middleton in Parenting Decisions

Growing up, Prince William and Prince Harry enjoyed freedoms that their father, King Charles, never could have imagined as a child. But along with taking trips to McDonald's and theme parks with Princess Diana, the young princes still had to endure forced photo calls with the press, paparazzi at school drop-off and a very public childhood. Kate Middleton, on the other hand, experienced a much more normal upbringing with parents Carole and Michael Middleton in the Berkshire countryside—and it's something that the Prince of Wales is keen to replicate for his own kids as much as possible.

When it comes to parenting, "Kate’s family has set the pace, and William has been very happy to take the lead from them," author Robert Lacey told People in a new cover story about Prince George's life as the future King. "Many decisions they’ve made echo Middleton decisions," he continued.

These choices include moving Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, from living in the middle of a tourist attraction at Kensington Palace to the seclusion of Adelaide Cottage, a modest four-bedroom home on the Windsor Castle estate. The house has no room for live-in staff and has allowed the children to play outside and enjoy a much more normal upbringing, a life the family will continue when they relocate to Forest Lodge, a nearby Georgian mansion in Windsor Great Park, later this year.

The Prince of Wales gave Carole Middleton a hand when her heel got stuck in the grass at Royal Ascot 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William posed with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on Father's Day 2025. (Image credit: Kensington Palace, Instagram/Josh Shinner)

Previously, royal sources have noted that the Prince of Wales looks to Carole and Michael, along with brother-in-law James and sister-in-law Pippa, as an example of a happy, normal unit—something he didn't get to experience growing up. "The Middletons are a traditional family, which is why William enjoyed being around them so much," Majesty magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward told Hello! earlier this year.

In the couple's 2010 engagement interview, Prince William called the Middletons "really loving and caring and really fun," adding, "I get on really well with them, and I’m very lucky that they’ve been so supportive."

Giving his children the opportunity to play school sports, go on vacations without posing for staged press photos and take part in activities with other kids has given them the chance to grow up largely outside the spotlight. "William takes his role as father of the future King as seriously as he takes his role as future King. That’s key," royal author Robert Hardman told People, adding that the prince's "overarching priority" is to ensure his kids "enjoy" royal life "rather than fear it."