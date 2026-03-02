Queen Elizabeth spent seven decades on the throne, and her husband, Prince Philip, was by her side throughout. Following the assassination of John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963, Elizabeth and Philip traveled to Washington to support JFK's wife, Jackie Kennedy, and their children, Caroline and John.

"The weekend of the Kennedy assassination, [Prince Philip] flew to Washington for the funeral," historian and journalist Paul Brandus previously shared on X. "At the White House on Sunday, Nov. 24, 1963, Jacqueline Kennedy was looking for John Jr. and opened the door to his playroom."

Brandus continued, "There she found the prince sprawled on the floor, playing and laughing with the murdered president's son. Days from his third birthday, John had said earlier that he 'didn't have anybody to play with' (also: 'Where's daddy?') and Her Majesty's husband decided that he would entertain the boy."

John F. Kennedy Jr. holds hands with Prince Philip in Runnymede, England for the opening of the the JFK Memorial on May 14, 1965. (Image credit: Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

In 1965, Jackie and her children traveled to the U.K. for the opening of the JFK Memorial, in honor of her late husband. Photographs of their visit to Runnymede in England on May 14, 1965 show Prince Philip holding hands with John F. Kennedy Jr., revealing a sweet bond between the pair.

John F. Kennedy Jr. holds hands with Prince Philip in Runnymede, England for the opening of the the JFK Memorial on May 14, 1965. (Image credit: McCabe/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

JFK Jr. was also photographed meeting Queen Elizabeth while matching with his sister Caroline and mom Jackie.

A 4-year-old John Kennedy, Jr. shakes hands with Queen Elizabeth during the inauguration of the JFK Memorial in England on May 14, 1965. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As a father of four, it seems as though Prince Philip understood JFK Jr.'s needs following the loss of John F. Kennedy.