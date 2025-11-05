Jennifer Lawrence saw you resuscitate that overworked knit beanie for yet another winter and raised you a fashion girl's alternative: a pillbox hat. Thanks to Lawrence, the Jackie Kennedy-beloved topper made an unexpected return to New York City's street style on November 5.

Two days after Marie Claire UK flagged the style's surprising renaissance, a retro rendition joined Lawrence's latest stroll through Manhattan. She chose a leopard-print pillbox, presumably topped in pony hair. It's unclear where or when Lawrence scored the circa-1960s design, but there's no denying its Jackie O-ish charm. Knowing her, the pillbox could be a vintage find, picked up during a recent mid-day outing.

Jennifer Lawrence pulled off a pillbox hat with ease on Wednesday afternoon. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lawrence grounded the new accessory with various laid-back staples, beginning with The Row's Beyza Coat. You may recognize the double-breasted coat from her Nov. 3 outfit. This time, she layered it over a white T-shirt and black trousers, presumably her trusty Colby Pants from La Ligne. A red shawl, Ray-Ban sunglasses, and Sophie Buhai earrings joined the pillbox in the accessory department.

Blundstone's Original Clogs replaced Lawrence's Salomon hiking sneakers, which she's worn nonstop this season. J.Law debuted the black Blundstones in late October, alongside a leopard-print La Ligne coat. She prefers to style the slip-ons with an animal print of some sort. It's only a matter of time before they complement her vintage zebra backpack from Fendi.

It's no secret the Hunger Games alum tracks emerging runway trends like a hawk. Perhaps she caught wind of the pillbox's resurgence during the Spring 2026 circuit—Christian Wijnants, Loro Piana, Boss, Altuzarra and more presented similar styles. Word spread quickly on the street style scene. Before long, tastemakers outside the shows in London, Paris, and New York followed suit in similar structured styles.

A model wore a pillbox hat on the Christian Wijnants Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Altuzarra's presentation introduced a pillbox or two. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Soon after, it began to dominate the street style scene. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Now, celebrities are giving the proper pillbox hat a try, decades after Kennedy made it her signature. Even Pamela Anderson—a hat savant herself—tested it in London over the summer. Similar to Lawrence, hers featured leopard-print and a fur exterior. Take it from Anderson and Lawrence alike, your beanie deserves a season off.

Shop Pillbox Hats Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

