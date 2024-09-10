A Very Bearded Prince William Gives an Update on Princess Kate's Health
"It’s good news but there is still a long way to go."
Earlier this week, Princess Kate shared personal family footage and revealed that her chemotherapy treatment has come to an end. On Tuesday, Prince William stepped out for a solo work commitment, which saw him braving the rain in Llanelli, Wales. Not only was William's beard on full display for the engagement, but the Prince also shared a small update on his wife's health.
The Prince of Wales visited children at the Swiss Valley Community Primary School, and met with royal fans who were waiting outside. According to the Express, a woman named Pauline Thomas spoke to Prince William about Kate Middleton, to which he responded, "It’s good news but there is still a long way to go."
After visiting the school, William met with the Scarlets Rugby Union team in the rain. Any royal fans who have been thirsting after Prince William's beard will have been delighted with his latest photo opportunity.
Prince William's new bearded look has caused quite a stir in recent weeks. While the Prince of Wales' facial hair may be a temporary addition, it seems as though he has discovered a newfound popularity thanks to the simple change.
The day before William visited Wales on his own, Princess Kate shared a special video on Instagram. The footage, which was shot by Will Warr, featured intimate clips of her family spending time together outdoors.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis looked delighted to be playing games with their parents and enjoying nature. William and Kate could be seen holding hands and embracing in the footage, suggesting that they've faced an extremely challenging year as a team.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
In a candid caption accompanying the video, Princess Kate wrote, "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment." She continued, "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family."
Noting the huge adjustments the entire family has needed to make in recent months, the Princess of Wales explained, "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
