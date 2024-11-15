Prince William Was Booed by Protestors at Ulster University in Belfast

Video footage shows the Prince of Wales being heckled during his visit to Northern Ireland.

Prince William meets fans at Ulster University but gets booed outside
(Image credit: Liam McBurney - Pool/Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

Prince William is currently on a solo visit to Northern Ireland, which saw him stop by Ulster University in Belfast on Nov. 14. While there, he even filmed a special TikTok video to explain to a student's professor why she was so late for class. However, the visit ended on a slightly sour note, as Prince William was met by protestors outside of the venue.

Journalist Kurtis Reid shared video footage on X of William leaving Ulster University, where he was met with booing from the crowd. Reid captioned the post, "A less than warm reaction to Prince William as he departs @UlsterUni in Belfast this afternoon."

The Express described the crowd that booed Prince William as "anti-monarchists," while noting the protestors chanted "Free Palestine" and "Free Gaza." The Prince of Wales waved as he left the campus, but he kept his composure and didn't react to the boos or chanting.

Prince William wears a suit as he leaves Ulster University and is booed by protestors

(Image credit: Liam McBurney - Pool/Getty Images)

During his visit to Belfast, William met with students who are studying visual production at Ulster University's state of the art campus.

"The studio is part of an Ulster University drive to train up the next generation of experts in the creative sector, which is estimated to contribute £1.4bn to the local economy and employs more than 24,000 people," the Daily Mail reported.

Prince William

Prince William at Ulster University.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to the Mirror, body language expert Judi James discussed Prince William's reaction to being booed in Belfast.

"William has the perfect royal role model in terms of responding to hecklers," James explained. "His father Charles has always used extreme performances of obliviousness whether he's being shot at, pelted by eggs or yelled at by the crowds."

James continued, "It's a good diffusing technique and one that William appears to be trying to copy, although there is one body language tell that suggests he is feeling rather vulnerable or awkward."

Pointing to some of William's unexpected body language, James explained, "As he walks to his car he makes three auto-contact gestures, touching and pulling at his tie. Apart from that he keeps his body language behaviors modest and rather self-effacing, offering low waves and a shy-looking smile."

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸