Prince William Was Booed by Protestors at Ulster University in Belfast

Prince William is currently on a solo visit to Northern Ireland, which saw him stop by Ulster University in Belfast on Nov. 14. While there, he even filmed a special TikTok video to explain to a student's professor why she was so late for class. However, the visit ended on a slightly sour note, as Prince William was met by protestors outside of the venue.

Journalist Kurtis Reid shared video footage on X of William leaving Ulster University, where he was met with booing from the crowd. Reid captioned the post, "A less than warm reaction to Prince William as he departs @UlsterUni in Belfast this afternoon."

The Express described the crowd that booed Prince William as "anti-monarchists," while noting the protestors chanted "Free Palestine" and "Free Gaza." The Prince of Wales waved as he left the campus, but he kept his composure and didn't react to the boos or chanting.

(Image credit: Liam McBurney - Pool/Getty Images)

During his visit to Belfast, William met with students who are studying visual production at Ulster University's state of the art campus.

"The studio is part of an Ulster University drive to train up the next generation of experts in the creative sector, which is estimated to contribute £1.4bn to the local economy and employs more than 24,000 people," the Daily Mail reported.

Prince William at Ulster University. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to the Mirror, body language expert Judi James discussed Prince William's reaction to being booed in Belfast.

"William has the perfect royal role model in terms of responding to hecklers," James explained. "His father Charles has always used extreme performances of obliviousness whether he's being shot at, pelted by eggs or yelled at by the crowds."

James continued, "It's a good diffusing technique and one that William appears to be trying to copy, although there is one body language tell that suggests he is feeling rather vulnerable or awkward."

Pointing to some of William's unexpected body language, James explained, "As he walks to his car he makes three auto-contact gestures, touching and pulling at his tie. Apart from that he keeps his body language behaviors modest and rather self-effacing, offering low waves and a shy-looking smile."