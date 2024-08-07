Prince William Is Allegedly "Disgusted" Prince Harry Is Receiving a Sizable Inheritance

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been challenging in recent years, with reports claiming their bond is at an "all-time low" in 2024. Unfortunately, a new report suggests relations between Harry and William could be about to get even worse.

As Prince Harry's 40th birthday approaches on September 15, Closer has reported that the royal will be entitled to a trust fund set up for him by the Queen Mother. Both William and Harry benefited from the trust fund, which contained a total of £14 million (approximately $17.7 million). The Mirror previously reported that the Queen Mother set aside a bigger portion of the fund for Harry, in the knowledge William would one day be king. But according to a source, the Prince of Wales isn't exactly pleased that Harry will soon have access to such a huge amount of cash.

“William’s pretty disgusted that once again Harry’s going to be cashing out and taking millions back to his Montecito home without lifting a finger for it," a source claimed to the publication. "There’s nothing he can do about it, aside from shaking his head, but if it were up to him, Harry would not be getting this payday."

Sadly, Closer's source claimed William objected to Harry finally gaining his portion of the trust fund. However, as the Queen Mother specifically set aside the money for Harry's future, the funds rightfully belong to the prince.

The source elaborated, "William doesn’t think his brother is in any position to be getting this handout and he’s letting it be known that he thinks it’s a pretty rotten situation."

As well as allegedly objecting to Harry's access to the trust fund, the publication's source also claimed that distrust runs deep between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Sussexes. "William and Kate don’t trust Harry or Meghan one bit, so the idea that Harry’s now cashing in on his great-Granny’s inheritance leaves a very bitter taste in their mouths," the source suggested. While it's unclear how accurate this particular source is, it certainly seems as though Harry and William's relationship will be difficult to repair.