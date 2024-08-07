Prince William Is Allegedly "Disgusted" Prince Harry Is Receiving a Sizable Inheritance

"He's letting it be known that he thinks it's a pretty rotten situation."

Prince William and Prince Harry visit The Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on August 30, 2017.
(Image credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth- WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been challenging in recent years, with reports claiming their bond is at an "all-time low" in 2024. Unfortunately, a new report suggests relations between Harry and William could be about to get even worse.

As Prince Harry's 40th birthday approaches on September 15, Closer has reported that the royal will be entitled to a trust fund set up for him by the Queen Mother. Both William and Harry benefited from the trust fund, which contained a total of £14 million (approximately $17.7 million). The Mirror previously reported that the Queen Mother set aside a bigger portion of the fund for Harry, in the knowledge William would one day be king. But according to a source, the Prince of Wales isn't exactly pleased that Harry will soon have access to such a huge amount of cash.

“William’s pretty disgusted that once again Harry’s going to be cashing out and taking millions back to his Montecito home without lifting a finger for it," a source claimed to the publication. "There’s nothing he can do about it, aside from shaking his head, but if it were up to him, Harry would not be getting this payday."

The queen joins Prince Harry, Prince William, Duchess Meghan, and Princess Kate on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

"William and Kate don’t trust Harry or Meghan one bit," a source claimed.

(Image credit: Getty)

Sadly, Closer's source claimed William objected to Harry finally gaining his portion of the trust fund. However, as the Queen Mother specifically set aside the money for Harry's future, the funds rightfully belong to the prince.

The source elaborated, "William doesn’t think his brother is in any position to be getting this handout and he’s letting it be known that he thinks it’s a pretty rotten situation."

As well as allegedly objecting to Harry's access to the trust fund, the publication's source also claimed that distrust runs deep between the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Sussexes. "William and Kate don’t trust Harry or Meghan one bit, so the idea that Harry’s now cashing in on his great-Granny’s inheritance leaves a very bitter taste in their mouths," the source suggested. While it's unclear how accurate this particular source is, it certainly seems as though Harry and William's relationship will be difficult to repair.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

