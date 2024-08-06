Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rift with the royal family has been well documented. Sadly, the sibling bond between Harry and William has also broken down, with recent reports suggesting the Prince of Wales won't take his little brother's phone calls. Now, a new article is claiming Prince William is "spitting mad" at Harry because he keeps talking about their late mother in the press.

Prince Harry recently referenced his mom Princess Diana in an ITV documentary called Tabloids on Trial. In the documentary, Harry discussed his decision to launch a legal challenge against the tabloid newspapers that had, amongst other things, engaged in phone hacking. He suggested that Diana had also been hacked during her life, but that she was merely portrayed as paranoid in the press.

According to New Idea magazine (via Sky News Australia), a source claimed, "William is spitting mad that Harry would reference [Princess Diana] again." The source also said, "He's so fed up with [the Sussexes] cashing in on Diana's death." The source suggested that Meghan and Harry invoke Diana's legacy for monetary reasons, and the Prince of Wales despises them doing so. "Harry just won't move on and it appears that since marrying Meghan, the obsession with his mother has only intensified," the source alleged.

"William is spitting mad that Harry would reference [Princess Diana] again," a source claimed. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal fans holding out hope Prince William and Prince Harry will reunite could find themselves bitterly disappointed. According to New Idea's source, "William's getting to the point where he's washing his hands of Harry for good." While it's hard to believe the brothers won't be able to reconcile, the rift has only grown in recent years.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards spoke to The Sun about William and Harry's once close bond. Discussing the upcoming auction of some of Princess Diana's private letters, Edwards said of the brothers, "They were very close." He continued, "I mean, they did everything together. They were just inseparable." Unfortunately, "It's no longer like that, I'm afraid," Edwards explained.

Meghan and Harry allegedly weren't invited to Balmoral this summer with the rest of the royal family. Considering the growing distance between the Sussexes and the rest of the family, it's extremely possible a reunion just isn't on the cards.