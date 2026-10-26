I Bought These Shoes on a Whim—Now I Wear Them Every Day

There are certain things I buy almost every time I’m in Paris, where I'm regularly for work or to visit family. A bottle of Officine Universelle Buly body oil inevitably makes its way into my suitcase, as do several Alain Ducasse chocolate bars I can’t get in the U.S. A pair of jazz shoes, however, was not on my shopping list when I was there this past February.
And yet, while wandering through Le Bon Marché department store, I found myself in the corner of Repetto, the French dance shoe institution known for some of the world’s most iconic (and Kaia Gerber-beloved) ballet flats. Instead of gravitating toward the familiar ballerina silhouette, I walked out with a pair of Zizis: the brand’s slim, lace-up Derby shoes.
At the time, I chalked it up to an impulsive travel purchase. Looking back, I know who was to blame: Michael Rider. His debut Celine collection landed the previous summer, and like every other fashion person I knew, I loved it. Among the skinny jeans, printed scarves, and primary colored layers were the flat, slipper-like lace-ups. Apparently, the image had lodged itself in my subconscious. Months later, in Paris, I acted on it.
Buying the jazz shoes turned out to be the easy part. Figuring out what to wear them with was harder. On the Celine runway, they made perfect sense. But back in my own closet, I kept putting off the styling. Were they too delicate for my everyday jeans? Was I going to accidentally look like I was on my way to dance class?
Then I started noticing them on celebrities everywhere. Lily Collins wore white jazz shoes with a mini dress and cardigan; Charlize Theron paired hers with a mini skirt; Naomi Watts made them look entirely effortless for a walk around New York. Emma Corrin and Maggie Gyllenhaal gave them a masculine spin with tailored trousers, while Gracie Abrams wore hers with a casually cool biking outfit.
In those celebrity looks, which ranged from pantsuits to dresses, I found the answer to my styling woes. Instead of treating jazz shoes like a new footwear trend to conquer, I started thinking of them as a cool girl alternative to my trusty ballet flats.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Lace-Up Shoe
Nine West
Jazzy Oxford
Reformation
Buffy Oxford
Larroudé
Liza Sneaker
Celine
Jazz Shoe in Leather
Margaux
The Billie Derby
How I Style It
For a workday look, I started with an Aligne collarless blazer, a jacket silhouette I’ve been gravitating toward lately, layered over a high-neck top. (Don’t be discouraged by the row of buttons—there’s a zipper on the side.) I then added a pair of pleated culottes from Cos that hit just high enough to show off the Zizis. A trusty leather tote from French girl-approved brand Sézane kept the outfit practical for a 9-to-5. The jazz shoes did what a ballet flat normally would: softened the tailoring, kept me comfortable, and made the pairing feel less corporate.
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ALIGNE
Daphne High Neck Blazer
Sézane
Maxi Solal Bag
COS
Pleated Wool-Blend Culottes
Hereu
Plegada Supple Shiny Loafers
For the weekend, I went in a sportier direction with an embellished barn jacket from the Old Navy x Altuzarra collaboration and slightly cropped dark-wash jeans from Levi’s. A printed Kujten bandana scarf and fuchsia Isabel Marant baseball cap, both souvenirs from previous Paris trips, further nodded to the French-girl aesthetic. I finished everything with my newest designer bag, Mulberry’s Stevie. With jeans, especially, the shoes appeared less prim than a ballet flat but more interesting than sneakers.
Old Navy X Altuzarra
Embellished Bomber Barn Jacket
Isabel Marant
Tomas Hat
Levi
Denim Pleat Trouser
Madewell
The Greta Oxford
Kujten
Small Bandana
Mulberry
Stevie Top Handle
While more unexpected—and arguably cooler—than ballet flats, Derby shoes are just as comfortable and almost as easy to style. Just swap them into the outfits you already wear with ballerinas, from jeans and trousers to dresses and skirts. The dance floorstreet style circuit awaits.
Irina Grechko is a New York-based writer and editor covering fashion, culture, and travel. She is currently the interim senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for the section.
In addition to Marie Claire, Irina's most recent work has appeared in publications like Vogue, Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, EE72, Fashionista, Who What Wear, Surface, and more. Prior to that, Irina served as fashion director at Refinery29, where she oversaw news, features, and commerce for the fashion vertical. Before that, she was the deputy editor at Nylon, covering fashion, beauty, wellness, travel, entertainment, and lifestyle.
When she’s not reporting on the latest runway trend or interviewing a source, she can usually be found planning her next trip.