Prince William "Won't Stay Silent" on One Particular Topic, Despite "All of the Negativity Surrounding" It, Says Royal Expert

Prince William supports a plethora of charitable causes in his role as a senior member of the Royal Family. But according to a royal expert, the Prince of Wales's decision to be outspoken on one particular topic might be especially important right now.
Writing for the
, royal expert Emily Ferguson discussed Express Prince William's ability to talk about mental health issues with the general public.
Ferguson explained, "The Prince of Wales is using his position to empower people, to reach people and say it's okay to feel down and signpost them to support."
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The expert continued, "He's able to break through the taboo and all of the negativity surrounding mental health and suicide, making people listen in a way that they've never really listened before."
"He's able to break through the taboo and all of the negativity surrounding mental health."
(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Ferguson also noted that "opening up about mental health problems has a domino effect, encouraging others to share their own experiences." As such, Prince William's impact cannot be diminished.
"All it takes is for one person to speak out, as once the first domino has fallen, other people are more likely to follow suit—and that's how stigma is dismantled," the royal expert noted.
To highlight
World Mental Health Day on October 10, Prince William told the , "We do not always know what someone is carrying beneath the surface." Express
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The Prince of Wales continued, "Taking the time to check in, to listen, and to show kindness can make more of a difference than we often realize."
Prince William is good at "making people listen in a way that they've never really listened before."
(Image credit: Getty Images)
William shared, "Sometimes, a simple conversation is where hope begins. The moments that often matter most are the simplest ones: checking in on someone, listening without judgment, and reminding them that they are not alone. Small acts of kindness can have an extraordinary impact."
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