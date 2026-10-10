Prince William "Won't Stay Silent" on One Particular Topic, Despite "All of the Negativity Surrounding" It, Says Royal Expert

"The Prince of Wales is using his position..."

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Prince William supports a plethora of charitable causes in his role as a senior member of the Royal Family. But according to a royal expert, the Prince of Wales's decision to be outspoken on one particular topic might be especially important right now.

Writing for the Express, royal expert Emily Ferguson discussed Prince William's ability to talk about mental health issues with the general public.

Ferguson explained, "The Prince of Wales is using his position to empower people, to reach people and say it's okay to feel down and signpost them to support."

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The expert continued, "He's able to break through the taboo and all of the negativity surrounding mental health and suicide, making people listen in a way that they've never really listened before."

Prince William wears a flat cap with a green hooded coat to visit the Scottish island of Bute with Princess Kate

"He's able to break through the taboo and all of the negativity surrounding mental health."

(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Ferguson also noted that "opening up about mental health problems has a domino effect, encouraging others to share their own experiences." As such, Prince William's impact cannot be diminished.

"All it takes is for one person to speak out, as once the first domino has fallen, other people are more likely to follow suit—and that's how stigma is dismantled," the royal expert noted.

To highlight World Mental Health Day on October 10, Prince William told the Express, "We do not always know what someone is carrying beneath the surface."

The Prince of Wales continued, "Taking the time to check in, to listen, and to show kindness can make more of a difference than we often realize."

Prince George walking behind Prince William at the Commonwealth Games

Prince William is good at "making people listen in a way that they've never really listened before."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

William shared, "Sometimes, a simple conversation is where hope begins. The moments that often matter most are the simplest ones: checking in on someone, listening without judgment, and reminding them that they are not alone. Small acts of kindness can have an extraordinary impact."

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Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.