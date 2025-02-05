Prince William's "Finance Bro" Style Transformation Hints at New "Confidence"
Just add a Patagonia vest.
We all know that fans can't get enough of Princess Kate's classic coats and patterned midi dresses, but the men in the Royal Family tend to get overlooked when it comes to style. There's one royal, however, who's gone through a bit of a fashion renaissance lately, and that's Prince William.
In the latest episode of the Sun's "Royal Exclusive" YouTube show, the publication's royal editor, Matt Wilkinson, pointed out that he's noticed some standout style moments from both the Prince of Wales and The King.
"Prince William's been wearing a shacket recently," Wilkinson said, adding, "This is a real thing! It's half jacket, half shirt."
The "Royal Exclusive" host added that William "seems to have modern clothing with bright white trainers," with panelist Cameron Walker of GB News chiming in, "I love his flat caps."
Maybe it was the fan-favorite beard that the Prince of Wales debuted last summer, but royal fans have definitely been paying more attention to William's style in the past year. Whether it's the aforementioned green shacket he sported while playing soccer last month or the unbuttoned denim shirt (and chest chair) he showed off while visiting Centrepoint, William has been trading traditionally safe choices for more contemporary looks.
Wilkinson added that while Princess Kate and Meghan Markle dominate the fashion conversation, "the men have really stepped it up."
Walker agreed, stating, "They've upped their fashion game I think, because they have to." He pointed to social media and an increased interest in men's fashion as a whole as reasons why the male royals have focused more "on their individual style."
"He looks like a finance bro or something, doesn't he?" Walker quipped.
During the episode, News.com.au reporter Bronte Coy reflected on how the Prince of Wales's fashion choices might be "a reflection" of how he feels in his role. "William having a bit of a style makeover, I think he looks a lot younger than he did a few years ago because he seems to be a little bit more casual, but also more relaxed," she said.
"I think fashion is a reflection of confidence and I think when people are feeling a little bit more relaxed and comfortable in their roles that can come out," Coy shared. With the Prince of Wales taking on more of a statesman role as heir to the throne, this sense of "confidence" has been apparent in William—and perhaps will influence his fashion choices even more in the years to come.
During the episode, Wilkinson also noted that King Charles has been upping his style game, and recently wore a "40-year-old jacket" during one appearance and a "snazzy tie" while commemorating Holocaust Memorial Day.
"I'm going on record to say that I want to dress like him when I'm in my seventies," Wilkinson said of "style icon" King Charles.
As for Prince William's next big fashion moment, keep an eye on the BAFTAs red carpet Sunday, Feb. 16.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
