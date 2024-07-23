In Naming Princess Charlotte, Prince William Poignantly Fulfilled a Long Ago Promise to His Late Mother, Princess Diana
Diana would be “over the moon” about it, her friend says.
When it came time to name their only daughter, the Prince and Princess of Wales (then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) knew they wanted to honor William’s late mother, Princess Diana, in her name—but also knew it couldn’t be the first name.
“Had it been the first name, I think it would have been terrible for the child,” royal commentator Richard Kay told Vanity Fair. “There would have been constant comparisons with Diana, and William wouldn’t have wanted that.”
Instead, upon her birth on May 2, 2015, William and Kate opted for the name Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, honoring both Diana—who died when William was 15 years old in a 1997 car accident—and Queen Elizabeth, Charlotte’s great-grandmother. Her first name, Charlotte, is also the female form of Charles, as in her grandfather King Charles (then Prince Charles), and Charlotte also happens to be her aunt Pippa Middleton Matthews’ middle name.
Using Diana as one of Charlotte’s two middle names means that “This way it’s a tribute to his mother and a way of ensuring Diana is always remembered,” Kay added. Diana’s other son, Prince Harry, also opted to honor Diana in the middle name of his own daughter with wife Meghan Markle, naming her Princess Lilibet Diana upon her June 4, 2021 birth.
At the time of Charlotte’s birth nine years ago, Diana’s friend Simone Simmons said, per The Daily Express, that the late Princess of Wales would have been “over the moon” with William and Kate’s choice for what would be their only daughter’s name.
“It’s William’s way of honoring his mother’s memory,” she said. “A way of making sure Diana’s legacy lives on. This way, she will never be forgotten.”
Simmons added, movingly, that “When Diana was alive, William promised her when he was King [that] Diana would have her HRH restored. This is his way of doing it.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Indeed, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana was given the Her Royal Highness designation at birth—which she will carry for the rest of her life.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Three Years In, Zendaya and Tom Holland Are “Rock Solid” and the “Real Deal”
There’s a key reason for their love story’s success.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Blake Lively Expertly Shuts Down Ryan Reynolds Divorce Rumors
A commenter brought these rumors to her attention.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
FYI, Travis Kelce's Iconic 'Stache Is Back
Taylor's boyfriend has a new look.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Losing His Relationship with Princess Kate Was Prince Harry’s “Second Great Loss, After Losing His Mother,” Royal Biographer Says
Harry reportedly misses his “uncomplicated” relationship with Kate, who he has called the sister he never had.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
King Charles Was Jealous of Princess Diana’s Success, But Couldn’t Be More Proud of Queen Camilla’s Own Triumphant Rise In Popularity Over the Years, Royal Commentator Says
“These difficult few months will have made his love even deeper.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Diana Agreed to a Meeting with John F. Kennedy Jr. Because Sister-in-Law Sarah Ferguson “Had the Hots for Him” and Diana Wanted To “Do One Up on Her”
For their 1995 meetup at the Carlyle Hotel in New York City, “Diana wanted it to be discreet because it had all the makings of a great gossip story.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Attending Sporting Events with Their Kids Is a “Much Needed Distraction” from Kate’s Ongoing Cancer Battle, Royal Biographer Says
“To say sports play a huge part in the lives of the royals is a massive understatement.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Kate Reveals the Latest Way Her Only Daughter Princess Charlotte Is Following In Her Footsteps
Like mother, like daughter indeed.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
After Meeting a Teenage Prince William for the First Time, Then Camilla Parker-Bowles Quipped “I Need a Gin and Tonic,” Royal Author Writes
Still largely known as “the other woman,” Camilla was “decidedly anxious” about meeting the future king.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince William Was Reportedly Advised to Sign a Prenup When He Married Kate Middleton 13 Years Ago—But He Refused
Thirteen years later, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage seems stronger than ever.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Apparently Made a Joint Decision Regarding Prince Harry As They Are “Very Consciously Focusing on Positivity and Recovery”
Though Kate’s health is improving, in her own words, she’s “not out of the woods.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published