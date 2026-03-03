England Soccer Player Reveals Her Hopes for Princess Charlotte's "Amazing" Future in Sports

As president of the Football Association and a passionate soccer fan, Prince William has passed his love of the game down to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Whether it's cheering on England in the EUROs, attending an Aston Villa match alongside their dad, or playing soccer themselves, the Wales kids definitely have caught the sports bug—and Chelsea FC Women star Lucy Bronze says Charlotte could have a promising future.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Bronze, who also plays for England's national women's team, The Lionesses, says that she's met Prince William on several occasions over the years.

"I remember the first time I met him back in 2015," she shared. "Before every major tournament, he's been in to see the girls at camp. One year, we had a little England shirt printed for Charlotte with her name on the back."

Princess Charlotte is pictured meeting fans on Christmas Day 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William recently brought home a personalized "Charlotte" jersey for his daughter after meeting women participating in the sport in Saudi Arabia. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea Women's player Lucy Bronze is pictured at a match between Chelsea and Arsenal on January 24 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Prince William's a huge fan of ours, and I'm sure his kids are as well, so it's really nice to get that support," Bronze continued. "He's such an important person to the country and has such a huge influence on so many people."

As for Charlotte, Bronze suggested that the tween would be a fantastic addition to The Lionesses. "It would be amazing if his daughter played for England one day," she shared.

It seems Prince William agrees. In 2022, the Prince of Wales called his daughter a "star" in soccer after visiting The Lionesses. "Charlotte wanted me to tell you that she is really good at goal. She said, 'Please tell them that,'" the proud dad told the team. "She's a budding star for the future."