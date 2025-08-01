Prince William Could Hand Over This Royal Role Beloved by Queen Elizabeth to "Glamorous" Cousin When He's King

It's only natural that shifts will occur when there's a new monarch, and just as King Charles did when he took the throne, Prince William is set to make some changes when he becomes King one day. In addition to switching up his coronation ceremony and focusing on making actionable changes with fewer patronages, it's been reported that he's considering handing over one royal tradition to his cousin Zara Tindall.

The King took the reins—quite literally—of his mother's horse royal racing dynasty when she died, but unlike Queen Elizabeth and King Charles, Prince William isn't one for equestrian pursuits. Rumors have swirled that the Prince of Wales is considering putting Tindall—a lifelong equestrian and Olympic rider—in charge when he becomes King.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! (via GB News), "There will be so many demands on William's time when he is King that I think it's a brilliant idea—if the reports are to be believed—that he might hand over racing matters to Zara."

Prince William and his cousin Zara are seen at Royal Ascot in 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Prince George are seen with Zara Tindall during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Like her mother [Princess Anne], she lives and breathes horses—she's also extremely glamorous and well-liked, and it would be a perfect fit," Bond continued.

Tindall won a silver medal for eventing in the 2012 Olympics and is a regular fixture on the horse racing scene, making stylish appearances everywhere from Royal Ascot to the Cheltenham Festival each year.

Zara—who celebrated her 14th wedding anniversary with former England rugby star Mike Tindall on July 30—recently opened up about her life as a royal athlete during a luncheon for the London Sporting Club.

Zara Tindall is seen at the Cirencester Park Horse Trials in April 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"No one would believe me, but there were a lot of disadvantages," she said, referring to riding while being a member of the Royal Family. "But the amazing thing about sport is that it is a level playing field. You have to run out and you have to perform."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She noted that even though her grandmother was The Queen, it didn't give her a leg up in terms of competing. "If you want to get on team you have to win. You have to be consistent. You cant fake it."