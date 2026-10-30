Harry and Meghan reportedly plans to celebrate both Thanksgiving and Christmas with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland in California. While speaking to The Sunday Times, a source shared that when it comes to the holidays at Sandringham, “They know it would be too awkward and too difficult. They also know they’re not going to be invited, and they’re not waiting for an invitation.”
Although they will be occupied this holiday season, it doesn’t mean a future appearance is out of the picture. After all, the Duke of Sussex did confess to missing the royal family gatherings in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.
"Yeah, I miss the weird family gatherings when we're all sort of brought together under one roof for certain times of the year. That I miss,” Harry admitted.
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