Prince William Could Be “Forced” to Reconcile With Prince Harry If He Embraces One Royal Tradition

The royal calendar waits for no family feud.

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Prince William and Prince Harry
Prince William could face Prince Harry at a royal family gathering.
(Image credit: Daniel Leavl-Olivas-Pool Getty Images)

A royal family tradition that comes around every year leaves speculation that a reconciliation between Prince William and Prince Harry is inevitable. For over three decades, the Royal Family has gathered at Sandringham House in Norfolk for Christmas. Although the Duke of Sussex has missed out on the festivities over the past few years, his recent efforts to reconnect with King Charles raised questions about whether he could find himself back on the host’s guest list and in the same room as his older brother.

In Woman & Home’s December 2026 issue, royal expert Emily Andrews said, "Certainly, an invitation to spend a couple of days at Sandringham with the rest of the Royal Family—some of whom Harry is still close to—would force the issue of a fraternal reconciliation."

The chances of the Duke of Sussex making a royal holiday appearance have grown exceedingly now that he has moved back to the U.K. with Meghan Markle and his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

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The Royal Family outside Sandringham House on Christmas.

The Royal Family usually gathers at Sandringham House for Christmas.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite their close proximity to the Royal Family, the Sussexes aren’t holding their breath for an invitation this year and have already made other commitments for Christmas.

Harry and Meghan reportedly plans to celebrate both Thanksgiving and Christmas with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland in California. While speaking to The Sunday Times, a source shared that when it comes to the holidays at Sandringham, “They know it would be too awkward and too difficult. They also know they’re not going to be invited, and they’re not waiting for an invitation.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made plans for Christmas far from the Royal Family.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Although they will be occupied this holiday season, it doesn’t mean a future appearance is out of the picture. After all, the Duke of Sussex did confess to missing the royal family gatherings in the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan.

"Yeah, I miss the weird family gatherings when we're all sort of brought together under one roof for certain times of the year. That I miss,” Harry admitted.

Melody Rivera
Melody Rivera
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Melody Rivera is a contributing royal and celebrity writer at Marie Claire. In her five years as a journalist, she has reported across entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty and more.

In addition to Marie Claire, Melody’s byline has appeared inWWD, Footwear News, InTouch Weekly, The Mirror among others.

When’s she not writing, she’s traveling the word, studying the latest fashion trends and staying one step ahead of what the internet will be obsessed with next.