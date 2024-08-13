Prince William Is "Sick and Tired" of the Stress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Cause to Princess Kate

William wants to protect Kate from feeling "triggered and anxious."

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2018.
(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
As the royal family rift has deepened, multiple reports have emerged discussing Princess Kate and Prince William's feelings on the matter. For instance, one source suggested Kate and William felt "pettiness" and "jealousy" when it came to Meghan Markle's popularity. Yet another source claimed that Kate Middleton and Prince William found the so-called rivalry with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan "frustrating." Now, a new article is reporting that Kate and William are taking a break from all things Meghan and Harry for the next few weeks.

In the new Heatworld report, an alleged "insider" claimed that Kate and William are avoiding any talk of the Sussexes while they vacation in Balmoral for the summer. Most importantly, the moratorium is reportedly in place because William doesn't want Kate to experience any unnecessary stress or anxiety while she continues cancer treatment.

"Kate’s still very much focusing on her healing, and they decided to create a firm boundary to protect her from all the stress and upset Harry and Meghan create, which understandably has a negative impact on her physical health, as well as her mental health," the source claimed. As a result, "Kate and William have put a self-imposed ban on anything Meghan and Harry-related, as they take time out to enjoy some much-needed respite and family time."

Princess Kate, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Duchess Meghan photographed at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022.

"William was sick and tired of seeing how triggered and anxious Kate would become," a source has claimed.

(Image credit: Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to Heatworld, Prince William has been firm about the ban in order to protect his wife, who revealed her cancer diagnosis earlier this year. "William was sick and tired of seeing how triggered and anxious Kate would become every time Meghan and Harry would do or say something that negatively impacted them—no matter how subtle—and as soon as he suggested it, Kate agreed it was vital for them all," the source claimed.

After sharing her cancer diagnosis with the world, Princess Kate retreated from the public eye. According to royal author Robert Jobson, the princess is attempting to remain calm while she undergoes preventative cancer treatment. "She's very calm," Jobson told Hello! magazine. "She's a person who wants to find solutions and rise above the noise and the drama, and I think, given what she's gone through, you don't want to waste any time on noise, on drama, when you've had anything to do with your health," he explained.

