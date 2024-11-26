Prince William and King Charles Are Reportedly "Rivals" at Work: "It's a Sensitive Topic"

Charles' alleged jealousy of his son is "similar to how he felt about Diana."

Prince William and his dad King Charles both wear military uniforms
(Image credit: Jane Barlow - Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William's relationship with his father, King Charles, might be undergoing some changes.

Last month, William referred to 2024 as "dreadful," calling it the "hardest year in my life." The Prince of Wales has found himself in the spotlight more often throughout 2024 as both his wife, Princess Kate, and his father, King Charles, were diagnosed with cancer. As a result, William was required to take on more responsibility as the Royal Family's figurehead. And according to a new report, the "dynamics have shifted" between William and his dad.

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source claimed, "Charles has wanted to be the monarch for decades." The source continued, "Even though he’s battling cancer, he's not letting that get in the way of his desire to be successful on the throne or a dynamic leader."

While Charles is finally embracing his chance to be King, William is reportedly "preparing behind the scenes for when his ascension happens." A source explained, "Like his father, he takes being a success in the royal role very seriously."

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla, King Charles, First Lady of South Korea, Kim Keon-hee, President of South Korea, Yoon Suk Yeol, standing next to each other

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Because William will one day hold Charles' current position, "there's occasional tension" between them, a source claimed. "It's a sensitive topic," they said, suggesting that any talk of William's eventual position will be handled with "discretion and purpose."

Despite any tensions that may exist between father and son, they are both professional when it comes to William's future as King. "The royal household is refining protocols and communications strategies for a smooth transition," a source told the outlet.

A source also suggested that it's normal for the Royal Family to prepare for the future death of any monarch. "William and his team have agreed on what they will focus on at the start of his reign and funeral plans for his father," a source told the publication.

Understandably, Charles reportedly "does not feel comfortable speaking [about it] at length, so nothing more than is needed is brought up to him." But when it comes to The King sharing his cancer diagnosis with the general public, Charles reportedly knows that he did the right thing. "He didn't want to hide something so impactful," a source claimed.

The Duchess of Gloucester, Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne all wearing black and standing in a balcony at the 2023 Festival of Remembrance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charles and William "are close," a source alleged, but they are "rivals when it comes to work." The source also suggested that Charles' alleged jealousy of William is "similar to how he felt about Diana."

In spite of these comments, another source suggested that Charles feels nothing but pride for his eldest son. "For the most part, Charles is doing well," a source told the publication. "But there are still some concerns, and he knows his reign will be up soon."

