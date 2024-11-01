Prince William and Princess Kate's "Tough" Year Strengthened Their Bond With King Charles

Princess Kate and Prince William have faced an extremely challenging year. After King Charles and Kate Middleton revealed their cancer diagnoses, Prince William was required to take on more responsibility on behalf of the Royal Family. But according to a royal expert, William and Kate found a renewed bond with King Charles amidst the difficult news.

Discussing Prince William's difficult situation, a royal source told The Sun, "His wife and father have both had operations and then both been subsequently diagnosed with cancer. It’s been tough."

Princess Kate has reportedly always had a close relationship with her father-in-law. However, receiving a cancer diagnosis so soon after King Charles only made their connection stronger, according to reports.

Kate Middleton and Prince William. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to The Sun, one source explained, "They are very close and he thinks of Catherine as his daughter."

As for how their close bond developed throughout 2024, the source told the outlet, "They are two patients going through a common health experience."

As the royals have kept much of their health journeys secret, it would seem that Kate and Charles have often relied on one another for understanding. "They are bound to have a close connection," the source explained.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson discussed Kate's role as a peacemaker within the Royal Family in his book, Catherine, The Princess of Wales: A Biography of the Future Queen.

"An instinctive peacemaker, she has smoothed the way for William and his father to have a better relationship than they had in the past," Jobson wrote (via The Sun).

And according to Jobson, Princess Kate brightens King Charles' day whenever he sees her. "His eyes light up when he sees her at family functions, and they always make a bee-line for each other," Jobson claimed.

While 2024 has undoubtedly been a difficult year for the Royal Family, it would seem that Kate, William, and Charles have supported one another through the tough times.