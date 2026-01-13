Queen Máxima Is a Modern-Day Cinderella in a Princess Kate-Esque Blouse, Ballerina Skirt and Regal Moonstone Necklace

January might be in full swing, but that doesn't mean bundled-up outfits have to take over. Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, for one, broke out her best ice-hued ensemble on January 12 when she hosted a New Year's reception at Amsterdam's Royal Palace.

Joined by husband King Willem-Alexander and mother-in-law Queen Beatrix, the Dutch queen repeated a tie-neck baby blue blouse and matching satin skirt by Natan Couture in a video shared by the palace on YouTube. She first wore the outfit for a Christmas concert in 2023, and has since worn the skirt on three other occasions, both with its coordinating blouse and on its own.

The outfit brings to mind the icy blue Winsor London blouse that Princess Kate wore for a 2022 visit to Northern Ireland, as well as the pastel cape coat she wore for a 2019 trip to the country.

Máxima, pictured with mother-in-law Queen Beatrix (second from left) and King Willem-Alexander (center), wore pale blue separates for the New Year's reception. (Image credit: Koninklijk Huis/YouTube)

The Dutch queen first wore the outfit in December 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales owns a similar pussybow blouse by Winsor London. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Máxima paired her outfit with another Kate-approved item, wearing powder blue pumps by one of the British royal's go-to shoe brands, Gianvito Rossi. Queen Mary of Denmark and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway also own the same baby blue shoes, which feature a towering four-inch heel.

In terms of jewels, Queen Máxima accessorized with the same jewelry she first wore with the Natan Couture outfit: a sparkling moonstone and diamond necklace and earrings.

According to royal jewelry blog The Court Jeweller, the Dutch queen first wore this set in 2013. While it's unknown if the blue gems are sapphires or tanzanites, the elaborate suite of jewels features multiple cuts of stones in its statement necklace and dangling earrings.

Shop Similar

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors