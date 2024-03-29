Prince William Is Making Sure Princess Kate Doesn’t Feel Alone During This Difficult Season

Earlier this week, Marie Claire reported that Prince William, naturally, was feeling “helpless and scared” as his wife, the Princess of Wales, undergoes treatment for cancer, an announcement she delivered to the world via video message one week ago today. Though William didn’t appear alongside her in the video, filmed in the gardens of Windsor Castle—by Kate’s decision—he is right there by her side as she takes on this unexpected health battle.

Though it was Kate's decision to deliver her video message announcing her cancer diagnosis alone, William has been by her side every step of the way. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He is a very reliable, strong person,” a longtime family friend told People . “She doesn’t feel isolated in this because of William, who is right beside her.” They added “This is about supporting her and her feeling supported. It is a joint effort. She doesn’t feel isolated at all. The nuclear family that they have created so well is an immense support not only to him, but to Catherine, too.”

Kate reportedly found out about her cancer diagnosis on February 27, the same day that William unexpectedly pulled out of attending his godfather King Constantine of Greece’s memorial service. In the aftermath of that decision and the internet and social media frenzy that followed, William was reportedly angry at the attacks leveled against Kate, particularly in light of her Mother’s Day photo controversy in mid-March. After Kate’s announcement last Friday—timed specifically to the day their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis went on Easter break from Lambrook School—the Wales family of five have retreated to their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, where they’ll likely remain until the kids return to school on April 17. As such, the Wales family will miss this Sunday’s traditional Easter service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor.

William and Kate, seen on a royal tour in 2022, are both off of royal duty until April 17; Kate's absence will be far longer, but William is expected to return to work around that time. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It is a particular time in their lives, and I know their priority will be to look after each other,” the family friend said. “His priority is on his family, and the other questions can wait.” Another close friend added to People that “The children are at the center of their world.”

With both his father and wife battling cancer—and the working core of the royal family smaller than ever—both William and his stepmother, Queen Camilla, are shouldering the workload.

“There will be a lot more pressure on William, but he’s always been aware of that,” the former Palace aide told People. “He has evolved to lead, and he is leading. He is well-equipped for it and has his priority in order.”

William and Kate have been a couple for over half of their lives, and will celebrate their thirteenth wedding anniversary next month. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amid the changes, one priority that will never shift? His focus on his family. “In this time of crisis, they’ve been shutting themselves away and focusing on family and the children,” the aide said. “That is what the Queen [Elizabeth] did when [Princess] Diana died—despite the criticism. [Editor’s note: for a deeper dive into this, watch The Queen starring Helen Mirren.] It is really healthy that they put family first and make sure the family is strong.”