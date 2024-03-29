Prince William Is Making Sure Princess Kate Doesn’t Feel Alone During This Difficult Season

Earlier this week, Marie Claire reported that Prince William, naturally, was feeling “helpless and scared” as his wife, the Princess of Wales, undergoes treatment for cancer, an announcement she delivered to the world via video message one week ago today. Though William didn’t appear alongside her in the video, filmed in the gardens of Windsor Castle—by Kate’s decision—he is right there by her side as she takes on this unexpected health battle.
“He is a very reliable, strong person,” a longtime family friend told People. “She doesn’t feel isolated in this because of William, who is right beside her.” They added “This is about supporting her and her feeling supported. It is a joint effort. She doesn’t feel isolated at all. The nuclear family that they have created so well is an immense support not only to him, but to Catherine, too.”
Kate reportedly found out about her cancer diagnosis on February 27, the same day that William unexpectedly pulled out of attending his godfather King Constantine of Greece’s memorial service. In the aftermath of that decision and the internet and social media frenzy that followed, William was reportedly angry at the attacks leveled against Kate, particularly in light of her Mother’s Day photo controversy in mid-March. After Kate’s announcement last Friday—timed specifically to the day their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis went on Easter break from Lambrook School—the Wales family of five have retreated to their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, where they’ll likely remain until the kids return to school on April 17. As such, the Wales family will miss this Sunday’s traditional Easter service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor.
“It is a particular time in their lives, and I know their priority will be to look after each other,” the family friend said. “His priority is on his family, and the other questions can wait.” Another close friend added to People that “The children are at the center of their world.”
With both his father and wife battling cancer—and the working core of the royal family smaller than ever—both William and his stepmother, Queen Camilla, are shouldering the workload.
“There will be a lot more pressure on William, but he’s always been aware of that,” the former Palace aide told People. “He has evolved to lead, and he is leading. He is well-equipped for it and has his priority in order.”
Amid the changes, one priority that will never shift? His focus on his family. “In this time of crisis, they’ve been shutting themselves away and focusing on family and the children,” the aide said. “That is what the Queen [Elizabeth] did when [Princess] Diana died—despite the criticism. [Editor’s note: for a deeper dive into this, watch The Queen starring Helen Mirren.] It is really healthy that they put family first and make sure the family is strong.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
